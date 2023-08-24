If Mason Greenwood was an Arsenal player I’d want him sacked

Occasionally we pick a topic that regards the larger football community ……

However, they handled the situation, no matter.

In the wording of their statement, Manchester United reached the right conclusion, Mason Greenwood will never play for them again.

It’s a decision I would have wanted Arsenal to make in that situation.

Despite charges (including rape) being dropped in February, videos released before are impossible to ignore. Without an explanation, it makes it hard for the 21-year-old to ply his trade in England, impossible at Man United.

Football is the UK National sport, Man United one of the faces of the game, a brand that makes millions around the world.

In that sense the youngster is unlucky, he couldn’t have been employed by a more high-profile club in terms of trying to rebuild a career.

The FA are not an association either who ignore negative PR when submitting squads.

It would be a sad reflection of our country if little kids were wearing shirts with a name and number of an individual who since 2022 hasn’t been able to give a version of events that changes public opinion.

Make zero mistake, his employers have been desperate for an explanation.

A reason to look at images with a different perspective.

Reasoning why they can dismiss the audio we have all heard.

Officially, the club have been holding an internal investigation since Feb, wanting to wait for any legal proceedings to be finalised.

Off record though they have had nearly two years to paint a picture of the events that led to one of their own facing court action.

Let’s be honest, it doesn’t take years, months or days to explain what’s been leaked on YouTube.

It’s a conversation that takes minutes.

The questions are simple.

Why is your girlfriend pictured bloody and bruised?

Why are you heard refusing the need of consent?

Why are you ignoring the words ‘no’ and ‘stop’.

Based on talent, potential, and that you been at the club since a child, United were desperate for a testimony where they could defend you.

Was it foreplay?

A couple acting out a scenario?

That wouldn’t make you a perfect role model, but if it proves an innocent man is having his life ruined based on false accusations then he would be accepted back.

Remember he’s been on United’s books since the age of 6.

That’s 15 years of growing up with staff.

From a human level, if there was a pathway to safeguard ‘one of their own’, United would try and protect him. Any employer with a moral compass would.

That they haven’t simply means they can’t.

Which contradicts their stance ….

They claim they have information (including from witnesses) that wasn’t apparent when the original complaint was made.

It’s enough for both club and Greenwood to maintain that it proves he’s not guilty of what he was charged for.

That intel must be strong for a company to make such a claim (imagine the victim), yet they are not strong enough in their convictions to stand by someone that they stress didn’t do what he was suspended for.

It’s easy to read through United’s statement and see their motivation.

What it will cost to rip up any contract is small change compared to the revenue they would lose from sponsors and advertisers.

All parties had to compromise on an exit strategy which didn’t call anyone ‘Guilty’.

United ‘s lawyers would have wanted to avoid any accusations of slander hence the need to stress charges were dropped.

Some feel United’s wording has lacked sensitivity but I’m not sure what some were expecting out of a situation where there’s only so much control they have. They are not the judge or executioner.

They have legislation to follow, which includes him being treated like the rest the dressing room.

He can’t just be released based on cancel culture.

Equally they can’t pretend that post doesn’t exist, that fans will forget about it. Not without an explanation.

However, they want to wrap things up, their image and integrity will be better for Greenwood not being associated.

English football is stronger for characters like him forced to move abroad.

The latest talk is that Saudia Arabia won’t welcome him due to negative PR. Given their human rights record and treatment of women, you know your personality is in question when even that country won’t invest in you.

Football is a beautiful game but just that … a game.

Some things in life are bigger.

No matter how many goals he scores, his actions make them irrelevant.

He and United make it sound that it will be impossible for him to play at Old Trafford, and he doesn’t want to be a distraction to the badge he loves.

His employers want to help facilitate that transition.

In reality there was a way he could have played for Man United and England again. This truth, which would absolve him of any blame.

That we haven’t had that, tells you everything.

Maybe no explanation exists?

Dan

