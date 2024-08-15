If Merino falls through, could an Arsenal defender move to midfield?

It is believed that Mikel Merino will join Arsenal this summer, a move that the Gunners hope will finally resolve their LCM issues. But have you ever considered what might happen if the Spaniard didn’t join? The player wants to move to the Emirates, but his team, Real Sociedad, is equally eager to keep him.

If Arsenal doesn’t sign Merino, they could face a dilemma; head coach Mikel Arteta might need to reassess their midfield strategy to maximise its potential. While Jorginho and Thomas Partey provide adequate midfield cover, the Italian international’s performance in the pre-season was concerning, and the Ghana international’s propensity for injuries suggests the need for another midfielder.

Could Ben White or Jurrien Timber serve as an alternative midfield option?

Most of these Arsenal players can adapt and thrive wherever the manager puts them. We frequently discuss Oleksandr Zinchenko’s exceptional midfield performance, but we often overlook the midfield roles Ben White at Leeds and Jurrien Timber at Ajax have played. The two, White and Timber, are two of the most technically gifted Gunners; they can do almost anything.

If the Mikel Merino swoop fails and Arteta finds himself in a precarious situation with limited midfield options, wouldn’t you feel secure if he chooses to play White or Timber in midfield while the other player takes the right back position? This could help ease the competition for starting spots in the jam-packed Arsenal defence.

What do you think?

Darren N

