If money speaks Arsenal are title challengers

The season is only five games old and it really is far too early to be able to predict the outcome of this current Premier League season, especially with a World Cup thrown into the mix before Christmas.

But one thing we can do is look at where the money is going via the bookmakers and the one club that has been ripping it up is Arsenal. No other club has seen its odds shorten to the extent that Arsenal’s has.

Arsenal is now as low as 8/1 to win the title and firmly third favourites and depending on who you punt with they are almost at the same price as Liverpool which means they are genuine title challengers according to the money.

To give you some perspective, the Gunners were as high as 78/1 to finish the season top, that is what you call a massive fall in the odds.

Naturally, things can change and when they do I may well stick up another article on this subject but right now, Arsenal are seen as more likely to win the Premier League than Man Utd, Chelsea and Tottenham and almost on the same level as Liverpool.

If money is any sort of guide then the punters have made their views quite clear, Arsenal is a title challenger.