If Newcastle won’t let Arsenal have Isak, should we go back for Ivan Toney?

At one point, it seemed like Ivan Toney was the missing piece that the Arsenal attack desperately needed. Actually, I remember clearly when, in the weeks before the 2024 winter transfer window, there was a lot of talk about Ivan Toney being the striker who would elevate this Arsenal team to new heights.

After the winter transfer window shut, there was speculation that Arsenal might pursue the Englishman this summer, but in recent months, it seems the Gunners have had a change of heart about making a move for Toney.

There have been reports indicating that the Gunners are now on the lookout for a promising young striker, thanks to Kai Havertz’s impressive resurgence as the No. 9. Apparently, they are no longer in a rush to sign a seasoned striker.

But Gabriel Agbonlahor believes otherwise. He recommends that Arsenal consider signing Toney. He acknowledges they want Alexander Isak but feels that’s a deal that won’t go through.

According to him, Toney is a reasonable, affordable buy who would be a good choice and could enhance Arsenal’s attacking efficiency by capitalizing on the numerous chances they create.

“I think Arsenal needs a striker. There’s talk about Isak, but I don’t think Newcastle are going to sell Isak. They will find someone else to sell,” Agbonlahor said on talkSPORT.

“I would take Isak if possible. Younger, he is just quicker; he can play on the left as well if needed, but Ivan Toney, if he is the option, I think he will suit Arsenal as well.

“They have got Saka, Odegaard, and Trossard making little through-balls for Toney. He is very good in the air, Toney, as well as very good on the chances that Odegaard could put on for him, Martinelli, Saka, Declan Rice. I think that transfer would work.

“It’s not going to be silly, silly money on his contract what he has got left at Brentford as well. I think he will be a perfect signing for both clubs.”

In the final year of his current contract, Toney might be up for grabs at a reasonable price this summer. Given that Arteta and his technical bench seemed convinced about Toney at the end of 2023, it would be interesting to see if they would consider looking his way this summer.

