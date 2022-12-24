If Nketiah cannot score in early January we must buy a new striker

Eddie Nketiah earned a new long-term contract at Arsenal at the end of last season after some very fine performances for the Gunners.

That didn’t stop the club from signing Gabriel Jesus from Manchester City in the summer and the Brazilian has been the club’s number-one striker so far.

However, he was injured at the World Cup and could be out for up to three months as Mikel Arteta’s side seeks to maintain their lead at the top of the league table.

His absence is a massive blow to the Gunners, but it hands Nketiah a huge opportunity to show he is worth keeping as an alternative to Jesus.

The Englishman has done well in some Europa League matches this season. Still, he did not inspire much confidence in Arsenal’s mid-season games, exemplified by missing a sitter against Juventus.

As we bid to win an unlikely title, he must prove he can score the goals for us in the first few games of the restart. Otherwise, we must sign another striker in January.

If by mid-January, Nketiah has not started scoring consistently, we must sign someone else to get the job done. Otherwise, we could spoil our chances of winning the league.

Mikel Arteta pre West Ham talks about injuries and Arsenal's transfer window.

