Is Nketiah (EN14) the answer to Arsenal’s striker problems at 100k-a-week?

Eemember how the past three January’s we couldn’t afford to make a permanent signing?

How every winter window, the priority was to slash the wage bill?

Recall how COVID was so bad, the club lied to their players, sacking 55 staff after their squad took a pay cut?

Reflect on how Ozil’s image was portrayed as a player; greedy, happy to take a salary he didn’t warrant?

Every time you are reminded of any of that,

The next time you’re told we missed out on a target based on not affording an extra few million, don’t ever forget …. we have just given Eddie Nketiah 100,000 pound a week!

Remember when Mr Wenger paid over the odds for a Bendtner and Denilson. How that meant we could never sell them because no one would match their pay?

So much for Edu learning from those mistakes?

Just for comedy value, the young striker has also been handed the number 14 shirt. Yes, the same iconic number worn by Thierry Henry. It’s almost symbolic of the decline of the club that the digits would be represented by two players of such contrast in quality.

The irony being that the Kroenke Family have hired experts to install the history and value of the Gunners, yet take the jersey associated with our greatest ever player and hand it to a forward with 10 League goals in 59 attempts!

It’s not the 22-year-olds fault.

In North London since 15, he loves the club and it’s not his fault if his employer wants to pay over the odds.

His agent deserves a raise for convincing his client to run down his deal so he would hold all the cards. Again, that’s Arsenal not learning from their mistakes.

All parties know what the other is thinking.

The player knows he’s not trusted by his manager. Arteta originally had more faith in Lacazette, an individual not deemed good enough for a contract extension, in the pecking order.

His employers were not In a rush to tie down Eddie to a new deal themselves, were they?

Is he getting these terms because his boss rates him?

Or do the Gunners need a body for the early round of the Carabao Cup and Europa League and its simply cheaper resigning Eddie then paying a fee for a backup striker?

We know the answer.

When Aubameyang was given to Barcelona in the new year, Eddie and Laca had the golden chance to prove they deserved to be the main man at the Emirates.

Eddie scored in three fixtures, hardly enough to warrant the bumper package.

Gooners will argue he in his 59 Prem outings, most have come off the bench.

Yet, whys that?

Why a coach who is strict on personnel following his ethos, wouldn’t warrant more starts to the youngster.

Even in a division below, Bielsa wouldn’t trust Eddie to start games.

Eddie is unlucky in that he’s old school. He’s a poacher, a fox in the box …at a time when you have to be so much more.

In 2022, a striker has to be able to hold up the ball, link up with others, drop deep, play down the wing, etc.

Eddie wouldn’t get a game at the Etihad, Anfield, Stamford Bridge, Old Trafford, the Lane, etc.

Isn’t that the level we should be aiming at?

Tend to think of it, what Prem side would he start at?

Not West Ham, Villa, Everton, Newcastle, etc

So, if Eddie Nketiah is the answer, then I’m worried what questions we are asking..

Dan