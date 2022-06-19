Is Nketiah (EN14) the answer to Arsenal’s striker problems at 100k-a-week?

Eemember how the past three January’s we couldn’t afford to make a permanent signing?
How every winter window, the priority was to slash the wage bill?
Recall how COVID was so bad, the club lied to their players, sacking 55 staff after their squad took a pay cut?
Reflect on how Ozil’s image was portrayed as a player; greedy, happy to take a salary he didn’t warrant?
Every time you are reminded of any of that,
The next time you’re told we missed out on a target based on not affording an extra few million, don’t ever forget …. we have just given Eddie Nketiah 100,000 pound a week!
Remember when Mr Wenger paid over the odds for a Bendtner and Denilson. How that meant we could never sell them because no one would match their pay?
So much for Edu learning from those mistakes?
Just for comedy value, the young striker has also been handed the number 14 shirt. Yes, the same iconic number worn by Thierry Henry. It’s almost symbolic of the decline of the club that the digits would be represented by two players of such contrast in quality.
The irony being that the Kroenke Family have hired experts to install the history and value of the Gunners, yet take the jersey associated with our greatest ever player and hand it to a forward with 10 League goals in 59 attempts!
It’s not the 22-year-olds fault.
In North London since 15, he loves the club and it’s not his fault if his employer wants to pay over the odds.
His agent deserves a raise for convincing his client to run down his deal so he would hold all the cards. Again, that’s Arsenal not learning from their mistakes.
All parties know what the other is thinking.
The player knows he’s not trusted by his manager. Arteta originally had more faith in Lacazette, an individual not deemed good enough for a contract extension, in the pecking order.
His employers were not In a rush to tie down Eddie to a new deal themselves, were they?
Is he getting these terms because his boss rates him?
Or do the Gunners need a body for the early round of the Carabao Cup and Europa League and its simply cheaper resigning Eddie then paying a fee for a backup striker?
We know the answer.
When Aubameyang was given to Barcelona in the new year, Eddie and Laca had the golden chance to prove they deserved to be the main man at the Emirates.
Eddie scored in three fixtures, hardly enough to warrant the bumper package.
Gooners will argue he in his 59 Prem outings, most have come off the bench.
Yet, whys that?
Why a coach who is strict on personnel following his ethos, wouldn’t warrant more starts to the youngster.
Even in a division below, Bielsa wouldn’t trust Eddie to start games.
Eddie is unlucky in that he’s old school. He’s a poacher, a fox in the box …at a time when you have to be so much more.
In 2022, a striker has to be able to hold up the ball, link up with others, drop deep, play down the wing, etc.
Eddie wouldn’t get a game at the Etihad, Anfield, Stamford Bridge, Old Trafford, the Lane, etc.
Isn’t that the level we should be aiming at?
Tend to think of it, what Prem side would he start at?
Not West Ham, Villa, Everton, Newcastle, etc
So, if Eddie Nketiah is the answer, then I’m worried what questions we are asking..
Dan
Spot on.
Too early to say. He is not the answer but Arsenal might need him.
He would likely not become our main goal-scorer, but he’ll be one of our main high-pressers. High press is very important for our high-ball-possession tactics, so having workhorses like Nketiah, Odegaard and Vieira is essential
Nketiah’s finishing abilities looked great as well last season, so I expect him to convert more golden chances into goals as compared to Aubameyang and Lacazette
Unfortunately, he is bad in aerial duels, so hopefully Arsenal stop chasing Jesus and look for a different CF type instead
We don’t high press. MAs tactics is to add pressure woth 1 or 2 players while the rest of the team sits deeper. This is not a high press, it’s simply idiotic because it allows teams to play out easier.
City and Liverpool play a proper high press, we haven’t been coached to do it properly.
Nketiah and Odegaard always initiate the high press. Sometimes Saka, Martinelli and Smith-Rowe help too
I can’t agree more.
Nketiahs signing is a very smart move.
Lacazette cost 50m plus 45 mill salary.
Total 95 mill. He left on a free
Aubameyang cost 60mill plus 35 mill salary.
Total 95mill. Left on a free..
Pepe cost 72million plus 15 mill salary so far.
Total 87mill and counting.
Eddie Nketia cost nothing. I repeat Eddie cost nothing. He has cost 7 mill salary so far. He will cost another 25mill over 5 years . Total 32mill.
Compared to those above Eddie will cost less than 33% so is an absolute steal. Plus he unlike the others above is English quota . He is younger than all the others when signed. Last season he scored more PL goals than any one of the three above. Nobody is saying Eddie is our main striker.
He has scored goals in EL, FA and Carabao cup games and that’s where he will be used most. But will sub in PL games as well remember we can use 5 subs now. He has been with the club 7 seasons and is one of our most senior players now. If he ever wants a pay rise we can sell him and as a quota player he would fetch 20-30 mill easy. So its a win win for Eddie and the club. Great deal done.
Someone who see its from a proper financial point of view. Well written.
In the long term with is a good deal as Eddie is a gooner at the end of the day and will run his socks off for Mikel.
He may not start but he will be alot more confident heading into this sesson I can guarntee!! Could be a surprise package and will be needed, plus get plenty of game time. As u mentioned we have 5 subs and 3 other cups to play in.
It’s only a good deal if it turns out he’s good enough to cement a place in the first team, otherwise the bendtner and denilson comparisons will prove correct, and it will disrupt the squad and overall wage structure.
It’s crazy because there’s a good chance we sign a better striker in this window, which could limit his chances to do that
If we had let him go we would have paid £25m for a replacement and wages on top.
Eddie got five goals in the league and five in the cups
If he does that again next season plus a few in Europe he will be worth his wages.
Chances are he will bag a few more.
Those five league goals came in 8 starts and 13 sub appearances
The cup goals were in five starts and one sub appearance
Overall he scored a goal every 113 minutes
Furthermore he has massively improved his all round game. He is not just a penalty box poacher. He presses and makes good runs and his passing is improving.
Lastly his attitude is superb. He knows he has to fight for his place, never moaned about being reduced to a sub role, just gotr on with it and showed he was worth more than two aging forwards who cost a combined £100m
Agree with everything you said, the problem is he didn’t play enough games to show that he wasn’t just on the form of his life for a few games. Bendtner is actually a good example – he had some big moments for us, many more than Eddie has had, and a very good record at times, but you wouldn’t give him that contract.
You can also see players like macheda(?) for utd, who scored a couple of really important goals that helped them win titles, but then he dropped of the map.
I’m not at all against Eddie getting a new contract and having another chance to prove himself over a longer period, just that the price of the contract should be about half what it reportedly is – if he could show he can keep up that end of season form for the bulk of a season, then I’d say bump his contract up to what it apparently is now, that would make sense.
But instead we’re taking a very short run of form and paying him as though he can definitely do that for a full season, when we don’t have anywhere near enough information to know that. We’re paying him first teamer wages, before he’s proven he belongs in the first team full time.
What message does this send to the squad? Same old: we’re desperate and will pay you more than you’ve proven you’re worth.
Eddie is a very level headed lad so unfair to compare him to Bendtner. Eddie is not the sort to start believing he is the best player in the world after a few games.
He has earned a good contract by running down the last one. It is something that is happening more often in the game. It makes sense for players but puts clubs in a difficult position and irritates fans. We would have got compensation if he had gone to an English clubs but there was interest from Germany and if he had followed through we would have got nothing. Given that choice, signing him up for five years for £25m makes sense.
The question of whether he is the answer to our striker problems is wide of the mark. Nobody has said he is. He is a squad player, good for cups and easily worth his place on the bench in premier league games, especially as there are now five subs
Eddie appears to be a level headed guy, but now he’s on 100k pw, will he remain so? Bendtner was obviously doing something right early in his career, maybe he took a wrong turn after his first big contract.
Either way we shouldn’t be so willing to cave to these demands, otherwise we will end up with more bendtners, even if Eddie turns out a success. Got to have some principles
Bendtner was always a bit of a dick.
Eddie has worked hard at his game.
Arteta gave him a run in the side soon after he became manager but he was not up to scratch. Even though he hardly started in the premier league for two years he did not moan just put the work in and took his chance when it came. The goals at the end of the season were impressive but the change in his all round game more so.
I cannot see him getting big headed now. He has signed up even though he knows we are looking for another centre forward who will take his place in his team. He is a good lad who fights for his chances.
Fairfan
When you put it that way I would say not a bad deal but a d a big but
Still has a lot.to prove and not sure he warrant 100k
If goal bonus is part of that the b I would say far
Cannot be the no.1 starter for me
Can still seem lazy of the ball and as for high press
Seems only when it suits him
Good.back up
There you go, someone with some sense. Well written response FF.
Going off last years numbers Eddie should be getting 25 goals in 35 games
He should’ve been given a contract worth £50k a week and then if he hits certain goal numbers then it should I be given in bonus payments worth upto the £100k a week that way he would be given an incentive to score
He won’t be our main striker but I don’t think Jesus is the answer either.
Also Eddie should be judged at the end of the season he may hit the ground running and score in our first 3 games and everyone will be praising him saying he’s the best but then may not score again all season
We know that players don’t consistently score goals at a consistent rate, but i agree with what you said – that should have been our approach. Reward success, don’t gamble on what someone might do
@Palmer17 He scored 10 goals in 27 games over all competitions over the season. So 1 goal every 2.7 game involvements.
You are going off of the 1,256 minutes played so scored 1 goal every 126 minutes. So in your scenario Eddie would need to play every single minute of all 35 games to get the 25 goals. Also you are forgetting that subs come on fresh when a defence is already tired. Starting games is very different.
In other words…your stats are correct but completely lack all form of logical analysis.
I actually used the 5 goals in 7 games that someone mentioned yesterday that’s how I worked it out.
I agree with what you say I don’t think he’ll score over 10 unless we get someone else in CM
Did you know that Fabio Vieira is known as the “Assist Maestro” in Portugal?
@Palmer17.
Using your mathematical analogy going on if a no cost Eddie is to score 25 goals then Jesus if we buy him for 50mill should score 1,250 goals next season while Pepe should score 1,800 goals next season. We could win the PL if that happens
And here is the old fair fan that continues to contrived himself.
You told me the other day that our strike force was on par with Liverpool so yeah we should win the league should we not 😎
Contradict not contrived
If we sign Jesus , who would you bring to be out 2nd striker and how much money you want to pay . This is a great move guys . Nkietah as a back up striker is more than good . 100 K for an English striker is not a huge money mate .
We have to accept that Arsenal is making right moves in the transfer market and if we get Jesus and Tillemans and Martinez , we will have a proper squad
Good for him. He’s not world class but a decent enough PL striker who’s developeing a more rounded game (not just a penalty box poacher now) and will probably become one of the best in the country. £100K per week is not excessive for a regular goal scorer, the number 14 shirt has been worn by many others (as noted by Arseblog today) and Nketiah must be confident or he wouldn’t have accepted it. Gabriel & Wright said enough about it didn’t they! Good for them!
“£100K per week is not excessive for a regular goal scorer”
He hasn’t yet proven that he is one – that’s the problem
I think he will be, but if he doesn’t come up to scratch (or even if he does) he’s easily resalable for good profit, which is why the five year contract makes such good sense.
As usual I differ with a lot of how DAN THINKS AND WRITES.
The daft assertion that a mere jersey number is of any importance whatsoever to our success or lack of it, I find depressingly ridiculous
DAN is a negative thinker, while I AM A POSITIVE ONE, THOUGH I TEMPER POSITIVITY WITH WHAT CAN AND CANNOT BE REALISTICALLY ACHIEVED WITHIN A TIMEFRAME. dan and I hold very different beliefs and a polar opposite life philosophy.
Go back and look what you used to write about Giroud and Walcott , players who routinely got double figures
What’s the difference
I never criticised Giroud except to say he was slow, which was an obsevation ands widely aceptedas true on JA,and never,as you falsely allege, acriticism! He always gave 100%, unlike Walcott whom I rightly criticised as idle. And wher you and i FUNDAMENTALLY DIFFER , as I said in my post, is that while you regluarly suppported Ozil, the single most idle and harmful player we have had inall my time as Gooner, I CALLED OUT HIS LEGENDARY LAZINESS FOR THE DISGRACE IT WAS.
AND ANOTHE R THING DAN; as you are a regular writer on JA, you must expect to be challengedd and forcefully too, by those who think you write a lot of tosh based on dodgy life valuations , such as accepting laziness in our players. And failing to see thatALL players have a duty to give their all, in exchange for thehuge and obscenely harmful (both to fans pockets and to football values)wages theyhungrily receive but rarely actually EARN!
YOU AND I COME FROM POLAR LIFE DIRECTIONS AND WILL ALWAYS CLASH! REALITY!
Agree with the article except that I don’t care too much about the shirt number.
The jersey number is the dead cat in this discussion to distract from the limitations of a third rate striker … as far as I can tell no one came in for him during the 10 months when he was reportedly leaving .. some distant palace rumour phaps .. which is all that needs to be known … as of now we have a front line that won’t deliver top 6 … Jesus obviously an improvement but am not a massive fan and his worth in a different kind of outfit than city is unclear to me
Didn’t that front line that ‘won’t deliver Top Six’ just delivered 5th place, without and added reinforcements?
How did you work that out?
Well the front line has changed – hours against popular opinion, perhaps, but i still really don’t think we’d have made 5th without laca this season. Our party greatly improved when he first got back in the team, and we scored a few very important goals off his link play and “scrappiness”. Not convinced we’d have won so many games with Eddie up front for all those games, but we can’t really know.
The reason I think he says the front line wing deliver top 6 may be more to do with the quality of opposition we expect next season, but even if utd improve a lot, I still think we should at least finish 6th
Personally think this is a good move but can see why others think it’s overpaying on wages. Clearly Eddie still has work to do to show his form at the end of the season wasnt a fluke (think of Willock…) and let’s hope he does.
The thing I don’t get is this faux outrage about his new number. Theo was no Henry. Auba was no Henry. Eddie is no Henry. We are unlikely to see another Henry. Get over it.
If number 14 is so sacrosanct then just retire the bloody jersey.
Spot on. No one can really live up to Thierry, so why give it any mind
Let’s not forget that the £100,000 figure has only been reported by the Daily Mail, then reprinted by the Sun and others. Bissouma was reported at just £25m when it was 25 + add-ons; Vieira was reported as €40m when it was €35m + add-ons. These papers know that anger sells and presenting a salary as the largest possible amount after potential bonuses makes people angry. I wouldn’t be surprised if the base salary was much lower.
Regardless, Nketiah showed real improvement at the back-end of last season. He has resale value and saves us spending millions on a second striker. Good deal albeit not an exciting one.
Actually costing us millions. If his contract was managed properly he would’ve gotten an extension 1-2 years ago at a lower wage….meaning we would’ve have the exact same player for less.
That is true, but it wasn’t not “managed properly”. Nketiah simply refused to sign any offer that was put on the table. He held us to ransom, like so many players do nowadays…
And we keep caving, and so it keeps happening… That makes us look so weak – it’s not like he’s irreplaceable, to say the least at this point in his career.
Ad PAT, How dare you tell the unvarnished truth
Don’t you know how much it UPSETS the many NON thinkers on here!!
On the basis of watching one performance for Italy, Eddie is a lot more use than scarramoosh and a lot cheaper.
I understand some of the settlement and rants regarding nketia new deal and shirt number, but I will urge out fans base to let us support him regardless.
In as much as many of us feel he hasn’t earned any of the two but now he they have been given to him and no amount of rants will change that.
Let us support him and hope he comes good.
truth is Gabriel Jesus himself isn’t the answer either, he wasn’t the answer at city he isn’t the answer at arsenal at best he can be a second striker, now we have jesus and nketiah who is of less quality than him, we went from auba-lacca to nketiah-jesus yes we have fallen why not just sign osimhen? he’s basically both combined and mid season we will start complaining we don’t have a world class striker bla bla also arteta is signing another defender? lisandro I mean why? we are over staffed there, missing out on bissouma was a huge blow we need box to box midfielders Gallagher, tielemans, rabiot etc
Total mismanagement giving Nketiah £100 grand a WEEK. It’s the “Willian Syndrome” a known psychiatric illness. Setting up second rate players for life. FFS!
Seeing the bloodsuckers of N17 steal Yves Bissouma for a song shows how we miss out to Edu/Arteta’s hallucinatory management. A good signing in Viera and suddenly instead of Tielemans the are gonna sign another CB to add to our collection. It seems William Saliba is about to be tortured again. I thought torture and scapegoating was illegal….well seems not at Arsenal…we did it to Auba, Ozil, Torreira, Guendouzi, Saliba freezing them coldly out. Strangely our biggest, violent, moronic useless thug, Xhaka, missed that treatment. When will we have a transfer window we get the best fecking players in front of the N17 bloodsuckers and be the best we can be? Why do we not have Yves Bissouma, an extraordinary athlete????????????????????
Guy’s forget he is the England under 21 top scorer,the likes of Jesus coming on board will improve his game.
I respect all opinion but I can’t figure how a particular account here always compare the prices of players like laca, Auba and co to nketia.
Let me break it down.
Auba and laca has more than 100goals in them before they were signed.
How much do you think such a high profile players will cost in purchase and salaries?
Even when we purchased pepe he had 23 to 27 goals alone in that season how much do you think we would have bought them and make them earn.
All these players had a great record before purchased. They only fell off while being with us.
No doubt that pepe was overpriced, but with that season he had, no way he would have been sold for less than 50 to 60m.
I don’t see why their price tag or salary should be compare to nketia situation.
In as much as we overpaid for some of them, but base on their performances for their former club, many of those purchased were justified, sadly many of them couldn’t live to the price tag which is not our fault.
a
Another problem with paying players based on their potential is: where does it end? As they start to fulfil their potential, they’re only going to want more and more money. So our wage bill goes up, players get more and more power, because we let them.
I think he is the one player in our squad who will benefit most from the five sub rule.
Poachers have gone out of style as starters but will always be needed from the bench and the extra subs make them a little bit less of luxury
Eddie Nketiah has played Dare with us and won. He isnt a bad player, he hasnt let us down, he has a good attitude, he has good abilities. He has done nothing to warrant a turn around from this club to offer him what they have. Arsenal were frightened he would go to palace or west ham or leeds and be a good striker for them. They were frightened he may become the next Gnabry but we should not have let 2 months of first team football decide the massive change. The reasons behind this contract like so many in recent years is WRONG!!!!!
Im not saying Nketiah may go on to be a good player for Arsenal, im saying this is why we struggle to improve. OUR ETHOS IS WRONG