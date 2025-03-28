If Not on the Wing or in Midfield, Could Nwaneri Continue His Arsenal Rise as a #9?

Should Ethan Nwaneri fans worry about his game time with Bukayo Saka’s return?

Last December, during the first half of Arsenal’s 5-1 victory over Crystal Palace, Bukayo Saka suffered a hamstring tear. The injury required surgery, ruling him out for an extended period. However, on Thursday, Saka announced his return to full training, hinting at his readiness to compete for a spot in Mikel Arteta’s starting XI.

With Saka’s return, one thing is certain: when Saka regains full match fitness, he will reclaim his place on Arsenal’s right wing.

Why? Because before his injury, Saka had featured as Arsenal’s right winger in almost every Premier League game for four consecutive seasons. In fact, his three-month absence is the longest spell he’s been sidelined since making his professional debut.

Prior to his setback, Saka was reaching dazzling heights, consistently contributing goals and assists. He’s simply not a player to be left on the bench.

But with Saka back in the starting line-up, what does this mean for Ethan Nwaneri, who had been finding his feet in the Premier League while filling in on Arsenal’s right wing?

Could Nwaneri’s progress be disrupted just like that?

Unfortunately, Nwaneri’s opportunities for game time are likely to decrease, which is disappointing. While he’s a strong option as a right winger or even as a right central midfielder, Saka and Odegaard are bound to be the preferred choices for those roles.

However, the young Gunner just needs to keep putting in the work and making an impression in training. If he does, hopefully Arteta will recognise his potential and offer him minutes off the bench, especially since he’s already shown he can make an impact.

“Ethan can play as a left or right attacking midfielder, right-wing … and could develop into a nine” 👀 Mikel Arteta believes Ethan Nwaneri has the potential to become a striker in the next few years 💥 pic.twitter.com/YOUyzSPNUd — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) December 17, 2024

That said it is not the cameo appearance he might have to rely on, let’s not forget when Arteta mentioned that Nwaneri could even play as a #9. Perhaps Saka’s return might open up an opportunity for Nwaneri to showcase his versatility in that position.

What do you think Gooners?

Michelle M

