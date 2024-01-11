If Onana joins Arsenal, will Kai Havertz be left on the bench?

Despite Arsenal’s recent struggles, Kai Havertz has shown signs of development on the field. In recent weeks he has shown glimpses of the player Mikel Arteta hoped to add to his squad.

However, the Arsenal midfield transformation could continue this winter, with Everton’s Amadou Onana tipped to join. In anticipation of Onana’s arrival, I couldn’t help but wonder if Havertz’s starting status in the Arsenal lineup would be jeopardized.

If Onana is signed, I believe Arsenal’s strongest lineup would be a midfield of Martin Odegaard, Declan Rice, and Amadou Onana, with Mikel Arteta deciding who between Rice and Onana plays the No. 6 role and who has a free role. And he also sees Martin Odegaard solely focused on contributing to the attack.

On why Onana could replace Havertz in the Arsenal midfield, the Everton midfield engine is no doubt capable and has continued to prove to Arsenal that they should have tried to sign him as soon as he popped up on their radar. Onana was linked with the Gunners even before he moved to Everton.

If Arteta is now pressing hard to sign him, I believe he has a reason for doing so. With Arsenal at risk of becoming trophy-less after failing to failing to progress in the domestic cups, the players signed this winter should be instant hits.

Arsenal requires a good squad to win the Premier League, the Champions League, or both. Only quality will get them to the finish line, and Onana could fit that bill.

Daniel O

