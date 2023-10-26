If only Arsenal can keep Saka, Jesus and Martinelli fit for every game

The Gunners defeated Sevilla 2-1 on Tuesday night at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pijuan. For the first time in a long time, Arteta was able to start his default attacking trio of Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Martinelli, and Bukayo Saka, and they didn’t let him down, they ran the show.

Jesus reminded us of his brilliance by making things happen in attack, scoring, and winning the man of the match award. Gabriel Martinelli also scored, and Bukayo Saka shone on his preferred right wing. This season, Arsenal’s attack hasn’t looked as deadly as it did in the 2-1 win over Sevilla.

On the BBC Radio 5 Live Football Daily Podcast, the ex-Aston Villa striker Dion Dublin couldn’t help but express his admiration for Arsenal’s attacking trio. “Gabriel Jesus – He does so much apart from score goals. He holds the ball up and works so hard, he’ll chase it down. Defenders know when they’re playing against Jesus.

“Saka; we know what he does, and Martinelli is a goal threat with a lot of pace. They tick three very different boxes, and footballers and defenders will have a nightmare against them. If Mikel Arteta can play these three players as much as possible, they will score a lot of goals,” Dublin said.

Jesus may have suffered an injury in the Sevilla victory, but it is hoped that it is not a serious one. Hopefully, he’ll be back on the field soon, giving Arteta the opportunity to field his strongest attack as often as possible.

