If only Arsenal had had Jurrien Timber fit for the whole of last season

BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND - AUGUST 24: Jurrien Timber of Arsenal reacts during the Premier League match between Aston Villa FC and Arsenal FC at Villa Park on August 24, 2024 in Birmingham, England. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Key man would have been very useful last season after latest performance.

It was another solid performance defensively in the North London derby that got us yet another impressive win on the road,. A second half goal from man of the match Gabriel was all that was needed to give us the win, it was the performance of another defender however that left me and many other gooners around the world in awe, that being Jurrien Timber’s superb display at both ends of the pitch.

The Dutch international was an acquisition from Ajax in the summer of 2023 for a fee in the excess of £38million, high hopes were held for him for his debut campaign however a season ending ACL injury in the first premier league game of last season made sure we wouldn’t get to see him till the very last game of the season against Everton.

He’s started three out of the last four premier league games so far this season with him dropping arguably his best performance in an Arsenal shirt till date.

Gabriel was voted man of the match but it could’ve easily been Timber considering how he impressed Defensively and offensively, the latter in particular. Given how he dealt with the threat of Brennan Johnson and then Odobert in the second half, his tenacity and aggression was really on show in the game.

With the incident between Pedro Porro and then subsequently Vicario only further endearing him to the Arsenal faithful ,with him showing he can drop every last blood for the badge.

He had some lovely moments in the attacking third as well with him getting into some dangerous positions on the left, however his final ball and decision making in that area can still be improved upon.

It was still a very good performance though and looking at that, you do have to wonder what his presence would have done for us last season, especially earlier in the campaign where we struggled defensively particular on the left where Zinchenko wasn’t at his best. It is all good and well though given he’s back and dropping performances like this, we all hope he has a very good season with us, also establishing himself in the Dutch set up and hopefully winning a trophy along the way!

With that being said gooners, where do you think Timber’s best position in the fullback areas, Leftback or Rightback?

KENNETH BENJAMIN.

