If only….. Arsenal had signed Barcelona’s Raphinha last summer

A lot is going on at our own club for us to be talking about players from other clubs however the form of a particular player in Spain has piqued my interest which led to an urge of writing an article about him, this player being none other than Barcelona’s in form winger, Raphinha.

With the performances he’s putting in currently, you can’t help but feel that he’s a one that got away from us due to how far back we’ve been linked to the Brazilian. The Gunners had an interest in him prior to his switch to the Camp Nou when he was still plying his trade in England with Leeds United, but a move never materialized. Such was the intensity of our reported interest in the player that we were yet again linked with a move for him six months into his Barca career after a tough start to life in Spain.

He has absolutely put those struggles behind him this season however, with the Brazilian being in the form of his life currently. He scored an impressive hat-trick in his club’s recent win against Bayern Munich which brought his tally of goals and assists this season to 15 (9 goals and 6 assists) in all competitions. That’s impressive to say the least considering he was a player who struggled throughout his stay at Barca prior to this season.

Looking at our problems with injuries, Saka’s especially has left us short of suitable options to call upon in his stead. Considering he’s shining even on the left wing this season then he would’ve been a very useful asset in the squad.

There were reports in recent months that he rejected a move to the Gunners, opting to stay at Barcelona instead so you cannot blame the club for not bringing him in when he was available. The form he’s in at the moment makes me feel that he was the one that got away for Arsenal!

Would you all have loved having Raphinha and Bukayo Saka in the same squad?

