James Rodriguez is one player that would transform Arsenal

Real Madrid outcast James Rodriguez is the latest in a long line of players to be linked with a move to Arsenal.

No doubt there will be some that will have a low opinion of the Colombian or believe that he will not make that much of an impact at the Emirates but I am not one of those.

Rodriguez is an immense talent and he is at his peak years right now and just because he never set the world alight on loan at Bayern Munich in no way means he would not in the Premier League.

The Mirror, via Sports Mole via a report in Spain, yeah I know, reckons that Arsenal and Everton are looking at loaning the 28-year-old until the end of the season.

Now, I accept that this is very tenuous but this is not the point, thus the headline “If only this Arsenal rumour turned out to be true”

This is about wishing that this was true, I mean, it is a possibility, he is out of favour at Real, he is definitely available and I honestly do believe he would transform Arsenal this season.

He has creativity in his DNA, he can send a pass with pinpoint accuracy 50 yards and more and he has a lethal shot.

Arsenal would get at least 3-4 good years from him and he would be everything a certain player at Arsenal could only aspire to be.

But alas, it is unlikely to happen.