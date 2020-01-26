James Rodriguez is one player that would transform Arsenal
Real Madrid outcast James Rodriguez is the latest in a long line of players to be linked with a move to Arsenal.
No doubt there will be some that will have a low opinion of the Colombian or believe that he will not make that much of an impact at the Emirates but I am not one of those.
Rodriguez is an immense talent and he is at his peak years right now and just because he never set the world alight on loan at Bayern Munich in no way means he would not in the Premier League.
The Mirror, via Sports Mole via a report in Spain, yeah I know, reckons that Arsenal and Everton are looking at loaning the 28-year-old until the end of the season.
Now, I accept that this is very tenuous but this is not the point, thus the headline “If only this Arsenal rumour turned out to be true”
This is about wishing that this was true, I mean, it is a possibility, he is out of favour at Real, he is definitely available and I honestly do believe he would transform Arsenal this season.
He has creativity in his DNA, he can send a pass with pinpoint accuracy 50 yards and more and he has a lethal shot.
Arsenal would get at least 3-4 good years from him and he would be everything a certain player at Arsenal could only aspire to be.
But alas, it is unlikely to happen.
EPL defenders would eat him alive… If some think Ozil is an easy pushover(and, he is), this guy is easier…
I guess so
He has failed at Real Madrid/ Bayern Munich and he is not a winger. We need someone who can penetrate defenses and the one who can win duels like Adama Traore
Penetration is a must!
Until we arrange for the transfer of Ozil,and that is well nigh impossible, there is no point in pursuing a similar type of player.To strengthen our midfield we need a physically powerful DM and a high energy, pacy box to box man with goal scoring ability.Easier said than done I’m afraid.
What planet are you on? We have no money looking for loans only
A player Real nor Bayern wanted, injury prone, he will be injured in training and doesn’t defend, another Ozil like!
No, we should be looking for a LB and RB where we have no back up for Kolas and Bellerin. Tierny doesn’t count, arrived injured and out of team til April fool!
James! What day heck!
I am on planet earth, same as you and it is an opinion. Something we all have. By all means, send in your own opinion piece and we will publish it. I am sure you will get only positive responses.
Martin – maybe there is opinions and then there is drivel…you are border line the latter!
And a constant reply of ‘lets see what you can do’ is not good enough as you are being paid to do this with all the advertising income this website is generating!
Yes it is an opinion but a suspicious from some that constantly criticizing Ozil and now wishing us to sign a player who is worse than him in the last 3 season. How many matches has even played this season. This is just to put out something for us to read.
Hopefully this is only a rumor. James is an older and softer version of Ceballos. We’ve all been hearing about his immense talent since he blossomed at the World Cup and Real Madrid signed him.
It’s looking more likely that it was a one off, and James won’t reach that height again. He’s average and Madrid bought the hype, and have been stuck with it.
Mini-ozil. Enough said.
He has a good shot, no doubt about that, but he is like Ozil without the Vall, useless. The modern football demands a different kind of players un the midfield…i prefer the brazilian guy