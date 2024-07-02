If Partey can stay fit next season Arsenal’s midfield could be unstoppable

Did you watch these games (the last five) in the 2023/24 PL Run-In?

Arsenal 2:1 Everton

Manchester United 0:1 Arsenal

Arsenal 3:0 Bournemouth

Tottenham 2:3 Arsenal

Arsenal 5:0 Chelsea

The midfield serves as the engine room for any team. Well, in those games (highlighted above), Mikel Arteta played his strongest midfield on paper, that of Thomas Partey, Martin Odegaard, and Declan Rice. How confident were you as a Gooner going into those games due to that strong midfield? In the last five games of the season, our midfield was in top form and will certainly need to be in top form next season.

With a steady midfield, we will undoubtedly be defensively strong and create numerous opportunities for our attack.

Am I the only one who wants the Partey, Rice, and Ødegaard midfield next season? I know most of us are fine with Rice and Odegaard remaining in midfield. But I don’t understand what’s wrong with Partey staying. The Ghana international’s biggest point of contention is his struggle with injuries.

There has never been any dispute about his ability; when he’s 100%, he is the best of the best. Clearly, in the last few weeks of the season, Partey managed to maintain his fitness and played a key role in the final five games of the season.

After playing in those last five games, notably post-season, he went on to captain Ghana in two World Cup qualifying victories over Mali and Ghana, playing every minute of both games. I believe we can trust him to have overcome his injury issues, and the two post-season games he played for Ghana following a nerve-racking PL run-in should hint at that.

If Partey can stay fit, he may be unstoppable next season, and he could undoubtedly play an important role in Arsenal’s title chase next season.

Daniel O

