If Partey is near fitness again why do Arsenal need a new midfielder?

With the latest update on Thomas Partey, can Arsenal afford to ignore their desire to buy a midfielder this winter?
The Ghana international as per the Mirror is now scheduled to return for Arsenal against Nottingham Forest on January 30th.
He is currently training alone in Dubai as he continues his rehabilitation from a thigh injury that has kept him out of play since the end of October.
His return is good news. Finally, the Gooners may soon see the dream midfield trio of Thomas Partey, Declan Rice, and Martin Odegaard.
Martin Odegaard will concentrate on attack, Declan Rice will have a free role, and Partey will anchor the midfield as the No. 6.
Not to overlook Declan Rice’s greatness, but I prefer Partey as the No. 6. Fortunately, in a free role, the Gunners might fully enjoy their £105 million 2023 investment, whose technical ability is limited when he plays the No. 6 role.
If Partey is indeed fit to play again in February, Arsenal can afford to forego a move for a midfielder and spend the money elsewhere. To avoid an injury lapse, Partey’s re-introduction to the team must be gradual.
Tell me why Arsenal can’t win the Champions League and Premier League with a completely fit Thomas Partey and Declan Rice for the rest of the season?
Sam P
We can’t rely on Partey staying fit until the end of the season and even if he does I would argue we still need a no.8 (Youssef Fofana) as Havertz is not the answer and ESR is not getting a look in unfortunately.
Because he will only last for 2-4 games.
Totally agree with the previous 2 comments. Additionally, in the light of his 30 years of age, I consider that we should be looking to cash in on him if we can find a taker given that the interest from Juventus appears to have waned.
Thomas Partey only comes alive each year when the African Cup starts. He pretends to be injured and is happy to collect his huge wages from the blind management of Arsenal, only to miraculously get better in January, just in time for his favourite competition that he never misses, which is the African Cup. Please check his injury history if you don’t believe me. Just Arsenal must be as foolish as the Arsenal Camp if they don’t see what’s obviously happening, and Partey must be laughing his head off at the blind media that can’t see it.