If Partey wants to leave he could be doing Arsenal a favour

If the reports concerning Thomas Partey are true, he has made Mikel Arteta’s job easier during the January transfer window. The Arsenal midfielder has reportedly voiced a desire to leave the club during the winter transfer window, according to the Italian publication Tutto Mercato.

With Partey’s desire to leave Arsenal, they will be able to balance their wage bill. They will also have room in their 25-man squad, making it easier to make a high-profile addition, knowing they can offer the player a decent contract.

With Partey’s exit, Mikel Arteta will find it easier to sign top-tier central midfielders like Aston Villa’s in-form midfielder Douglas Luiz or Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi.

Yes, with Declan Rice’s brilliance, the midfield at Arsenal is in capable hands. However, Mikel Arteta must find a good backup for him. The second half of the season is jam-packed with games, including FA Cup matches, Champions League knockouts, and the Premier League title fight. Players who you don’t expect to be injured wind up getting injured. William Saliba suffered a season-ending injury in March, causing Arsenal to struggle in their final 11 league games.

It would have been wise to hold on to Partey until the end of the season, but if he wants to leave, he has to go. All the best for him, but Arteta needs to gift himself another top-quality midfielder. If one goes out, one comes in.

