If Raheem Sterling is ignored by Arteta tonight then he may as well go back to Chelsea

I have long held the stance that Arsenal is not good enough to be putting our nose up to any kind of silverware.

That feeling only increases with a title bid looking unlikely.

I know many of my peers who dismiss the Carabao Cup who would complain if they woke up Thursday not in the competition.

Therefore, I wouldn’t blame our manager for naming a strong 11 Wednesday night but where does that leave Raheem Sterling?

2 of his 4 starts have come in this tournament where he registered his only goal and assist as a Gunner.

Although it’s not clear what each party have in terms of cancelling the loan deal – several sources maintain the player is content to stay in North London for the season. Why wouldn’t he?

His priority was always to stay living in England’s Capital City and between us and Chelsea he’s being paid a lot of money to sit on the bench.

To be fair to the attack he could be earning the same wage sitting at home at Stamford Bridge with Maresca adamant he would not register Sterling for his domestic squad.

Even when desperate for a goal in our last two games Arteta resisted Sterling as an option.

To clarify everything exists currently in our team that a player would want to get an opportunity.

Martinelli and Trossard have lost their confidence and form, injuries have taken away Jesus’ powers and the team in general are not creating chances. If you can’t get a chance, then when can you?

He’s also working for a coach he has a working relationship with. At Man City as Pep Guardiola’s assistant, our boss was credited for getting the best out of talent on a 1 on 1 basis, Sterling cited as an individual he improved.

Yet in his pre match press conference, the Spaniard didn’t exactly go out of his way to offer any reassurance.

With a reputation for washing his hands of players the moment he feels they don’t suit his ethos, it wouldn’t shock me if Arteta had already given up on the deal being a success.

Even those originally against the last-minute move on deadline day sympathise with Sterling in terms of the fact that he has hardly had the time to either be a success or a failure.

At the same time, we don’t watch training every day. The assumption has to be that he’s not doing enough in practice to convince the staff around him he deserves minutes. Again, when you assume the number of forward players not in form it’s quite damning that he still can’t be more than an unused sub.

Remember though, it’s not just with us where there’s been a question mark over Sterling?

What made his current employers want to get him off the payroll?

What made those at the Etihad not want to offer him a new contract?

He’s only 30 so should be at the peak of powers while it’s not like he’s overcome a big injury.

You have to assume that having won everything domestically that hunger has died?

If he doesn’t start midweek, then that won’t be changing with us. That seems his last chance to change Arteta’s mind.

If you’re not starting against Crystal Palace in the League Cup when your teammates are not playing well, you never will.

Dan

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…