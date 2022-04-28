If Saliba is good enough for France, surely he must be good enough for Arsenal?

William Saliba has played more minutes this season than anyone else in Ligue 1.
Marseille are going to finish runners up in the French League, qualify for the Champions League and are in the Semi Final of the UEFA Conference League.
We could be left with an embarrassing situation, whereas while we go a season without a trophy, three players on loan win silverware (Hector Bellerin lifted Copa Del Rey at the weekend).
Like his Arsenal teammate Guendouzi, a short term move to France has led to Saliba earning his first international cap.
So, it’s safe to say the loan has been a success.
If your good enough to play for the World Champions, surely you can make one of the worst Arsenal squads in decades?
Yet it’s still not clear if the 21-year-old’s development is a priority to Mikel Arteta?
The Gunners used to sanction loan moves as part of a youngster’s progress but recently have used that market as a way to get talent off the wage bill.
If the defender’s three years back in his homeland were designed as preparation to prepare him for life in England, then surely, he would have been told?
Instead, his agent has admitted all parties need to sit down soon to discuss his client’s future in North London.
As a teenager he moved to the UK genuinely thinking he would be competing for a first team spot at the Emirates.
While at first it seemed his employers were trying to protect him during COVID, keeping him near loved ones after the death of his parents, it quickly became clear he hadn’t been consulted.
Marseille’s president meanwhile has indicated he does rate the centreback and is willing to negotiate if our manager doesn’t.
My biggest criticism of the Spaniard is that he’s been taught it’s okay to just give up on talent the second he feels they don’t suit his ethos.
To me, a great boss gets the best out of the resources he has. That was meant to be his strength at Man City.
Arteta has shown he couldn’t care less if his employers invested 27 million on an asset.
Yet it would go down as one of the biggest wastes of money in our history to spend that much on someone who never got to kick a ball for us.
Either Arteta for not getting any usage out of a talent or a scouting network suggesting a player not ready for this level, someone needs to lose their job if this lad never plays for us.
They won’t, because our owners won’t know who he is.
Should Saliba be playing in an Arsenal shirt next season?
Be kind in the comments
Dan Smith
YES, 1,000,000,000%
Yes. But Arteta could be the one who decides it, if he still manages Arsenal next season
As for firing Arteta if Saliba has never played for Arsenal, I don’t think it will ever happen for that reason
If we get CL there will be more than enough football for 4CBs. Only problem. Is arteta is adamant on having a left footed CB.
Dunno if saliba is better than Ben White. Or if he will have a better partnership with gabriel then Ben White. But let’s find out !
Also guendozi has grown alot. Personally I was never a fan. I liked him as a youngster but saw way too many sideways passes or backwards and 0 goals .
Bellerin there is even a argument for a reserve rb but I think his time is done
Absolutely YES, Sakiba should be given a chance in the preseason during this summer to prove himself and make a stake for a starting role for next season. Anything short of that is treachery on the side of the manager & his team.
Where Arsenal and Marseilles finish in their respective Leagues could decide Saliba’s team for next season. Looking at the Ligue en table and remainng fixture list the 2nd guarateed CL place is far from certain. And the third French team has to play a qualifier. Arsenal need to get 4th otherwise Saliba won’t come back to play EL what would be the point? Why leave a club he loves who loves him and where the sun shines to return to a club who told him he was no good and did not even give him a chance and in a country where the weather is lousy 11 months of the year. Arteta has to do a lot of apologising, not his strongest suit. If Saliba is forced to return against his will things could get very toxic and players have been known to run down their contracts at Arsenal recently and leave on a free and with Guendouzie in his ear every day saliba won’t lack for know how. A charm offensive is on the way perhaps? Or may be not? Saliba may be like Guendouzie too hard an ask and better to just cash in and move on.
”My biggest criticism of the Spaniard is that he’s been taught it’s okay to just give up on talent the second he feels they don’t suit his ethos.”
i would like to see proof of this
“One of the worst Arsenal squads in decades”…clearly, a very, very young fan!
I hope we see him next season, but only if he signs a new contract, which I am not so sure he’ll do at the moment. If not, we must sell to maximize his value.
Dan, I think your observation about MA giving up on players, is one that does deserve scrutiny – one of the criticisms voiced on JA since the debacle with Mesut Ozil.
Let’s forget about one’s personal views regarding any player and look at the financial implications.
First of all, it is the manager who should decide his squad, tactics and who fits into that plan.
Where I have criticised MA, is the way he has handled those players who didn’t fit into his plans and how their value has been assessed.
Does anyone believe we are performing as we should be in the transfer market since MA and Edu became responsible for all the incoming/outgoings at the club?
Going back to the AW days, we can also say that the club underperformed in their transfer dealings, just to clarify that, in my opinion, this is something that goes back a long way within the club.
What I can never understand, however, is why we don’t learn from our mistakes?
As far as I am aware, we are the only top club that gives it’s players away and then continues to pay some, if not all, of said players salary.
The only club that sets a ridiculous buy out clause for its loan players and the only club that uses it’s record signing as a permanent sub and then, reportedly, is willing to sell for less than half the price!!!!
Can someone explain??
The gaffer has said Saliba is in his plans for next season so what’s the point of all the speculation?
Saliba is an Arsenal player who has two years left in his contract so yes he will come back at the end of this season and Arteta will use him as he thinks best
How many times has he said that to Saliba and others. The gaffer never keeps his words. He’s like the British weather
You must be senseless to say this is worst ARSENAL team for over a decade. Dnt get me infuriated pls. It seems u only just started watching ARSENAL yesterday, else u wouldn’t have said such trash.
Again, i dnt know why many of u fans feel Arteta hates Saliba. It doesn’t make any sense to feel so. Saliba needed to go out on loan and learn to improve. Arteta sees him in training and knows he wasn’t ready for first team football. Moreover, was Saliba not on loan even before ARTETA was made a coach. Blame Emery for loaning him.
So far, there is genuine argument that this is the worst era of an Arsenal team. But they also have one of the highest potentials we have seen and I hope they’ll achieve that height. So far, they have achieved a grand total of NOTHING. But like I said, they can achieve very much in the near future, starting with CL qualification this season. Saliba’s first loan to Saint Etienne was a compulsory loan. The club refused to sanction the sale to us except we agreed to the loan. That’s why we had to sign an emergency David Luiz on deadline day to hold the fort until Saliba’s loan ended
The strange thing about Saliba situation is despite he has not been given an opportunity to prove his worth at Arsenal, some fans are quick for Arsenal to cash in on him despite the need for depth in the squad. Who are you guys protecting? Then,there is the talk of not wanting to break up the partnership of Gabriel and White. To be honest, this partnership has been good, but,not excellent or brilliant. The defenses of Manchester city 33 games (21 goals conceded) , Liverpool 33 games (22 goals conceded), Chelsea 32 games (27 goals conceded) and Wolves 33 games (29 goals conceded) and Tottenham 33 games (38 goals conceded) have been better than Arsenal. Manchester city and Liverpool are Brilliant, as they each have four quality center backs competing for places ,which brings out the best in them, every time the opportunity arises. Saliba must be integrated into the squad next season and given the chance to prove his worth at Arsenal. This guy has been wearing an Arsenal shirt since he was a kid. Stop trying to pin his friendship with Guendouzi to influence his fate. Saliba is good enough for France, therefore it would be criminal if Arteta never gave him a chance at Arsenal.
Arteta has publicly apologized for his treatment of Nketiah, Pepe and Elneny, because he lacked the confidence to trust Nketiah in particular. He now need to do the same for his treatment of Saliba.
Saliba is surely good enough to play for Arsenal and will surely come back to Arsenal. Of course, the only thing which could deter him from coming back is if we dont make it to the CL but other wise I dont see why he will not come back.
So much concise observation Wayne, but I’m afraid it’s going to get lost. People have drawn lines and some foolishly believe that Arteta can do no wrong, even after a season when every other competitor has shot themselves in the foot and we are possibly the best of the rabble.. Like many of to us, you’ll have to wait for next season to say I told by you so. Making top four is big, but building on it means everything. As for Saliba playing in an Arsenal shirt next season, I wouldn’t bet the house on it.We have some unknown from the USA coming in, and it would be so easy for Arteta to sell a player he obviously doesn’t like for decent money an stick with the good boys who train hard. Whatever, my opinion is that losing Saliba would have a similar long term impact as losing Ashley Cole to Chelsea .did many moons ago. Any of the five or six big club’s will definitely snap him up.
You need three very capable CB’s in a top side. I’m expecting Saliba to help make us defensively stronger, as well we can cover fullback injury better with himself or White stepping outside or Gabriel over the opposite wing. Saliba has a perfect build too, he looks the part. Our defence will look more domineering when he grows in confidence and understands his teammates back there.
Ladies and gentlemen
I think We are in total agreement as a footballer Saliba would only make our team better if he came back
The problem we have all overlooked is he mentally able to adapt
He is still a very young man.
Moving to foreign land
Different culture
Different language
If he can then we have a gem in the making
If he can’t. Sell him and move on
Onwards and upwards
Absolutely, Positively, Definitely not sustainable how we continue to gives away our talented youngsters.
Yes Saliba should be part of the squad next season or even continue on loan with a brand new extended contract.
Yes someone should be fired, if Saliba is not an Arsenal player next season, am sincerely hoping all this noise is about nothing, really wants to avoid responding to article written on Saliba and wait until the end of the season, but the writer keep provoking a response.
And am wondering why so much confusion around the lad, why need to wait to extend his contract.
A keep saying this is the biggest blunder the gaffer have made at Arsenal but Edu has to take some form of responsibility for this grossly mismanagement of the player.
The gaffer needs to do more than just admit he had made a mistake with Saliba and do something positive to correct it.