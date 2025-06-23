If Sesko Wants A Release Clause We Need To Walk Away

To be a big club, you act like a big club.
To clarify, Arsenal are a massive club, but do not always act like it.
Do you think a club like Manchester City or Bayern Munich would negotiate for a player for months and still not know the asking price, remain undecided over that valuation, and appear indecisive?
Benjamin Sesko was first linked with a move to North London this time last year. It was even suggested that no business was done in January because Arsenal believed the striker would be available this summer.
So it would be embarrassing, and a complete waste of time, if Arsenal do not end up signing their first-choice target.
Release clause demand raises red flags
If it is true that the 22-year-old is demanding a release clause in any contract, Arsenal should walk away immediately.
Speaking on the Transfers Podcast, journalist Duncan Castles said: “I understand that Sesko is asking for an exit clause on any deal he agrees with Arsenal and he would like that release clause to be set at just 20% increase on whatever price they end up paying for him.”
He added: “It’s quite unusual to ask for something like that when you’re moving from, let’s say a second-tier European club to one that is perceived as a first-tier club and one of the most financially affluent clubs in European football and I think it’s unlikely that Arsenal would agree to a deal on those terms.”
That is not what Gooners want to hear from a player who is supposed to fire us to the title.
If accurate, the rumour raises serious concerns about his mindset and how he perceives the club.
Supporters want to hear about a player’s passion for the shirt and his hunger to solve our scoring issues, not pre-planned exit strategies.
He has not even set foot in London, yet he is reportedly thinking about his escape route.
It would be like attending a job interview and listing all the dates you are unavailable to work. It is hardly a demonstration of commitment.
Most of us would not dream of asking that, especially not while earning hundreds of thousands of pounds per week.
He would not dare make such demands of Barcelona or Real Madrid. And if that is the level we are supposed to be competing with, we must not tolerate this.
Does Sesko have the right mindset for Arsenal?
Arteta made it clear when he returned to the Emirates that he has non-negotiables. He has frozen players out, sent them on loan, and terminated contracts for much less than a release clause demand.
If this rumour is true, it is hard to imagine the manager staying silent.
And if the dressing room still had leaders like Tony Adams or Lee Dixon, any young player making such a demand would be reminded quickly of the expectations that come with playing for Arsenal.
If legends like Bergkamp, Henry and Vieira showed respect to the badge, then so should a player who has never scored more than 14 league goals in Germany.
Sesko’s best return was 16 goals, but that came in Austria.
Perhaps this is destiny. Many Gooners have long preferred Viktor Gyokeres due to his superior scoring record in Portugal and perceived fit for the Premier League.
While scouts say Sesko has a high ceiling, that does not mean he can look down on Arsenal.
We are offering him the chance to play under the lights and follow in the footsteps of club legends.
But if he does not see that for what it is, then he lacks the mentality to help us reach the next level.
Let us hope this rumour is just that.
Dan Smith
Yup, we want to be seen as a destination and not a stepping stone.
It’s not smart from him, if true – if he wanted to move in 3 years after proving himself at arsenal, it would very likely happen soon after (assuming he was playing well enough to attract the attention of the clubs he wanted), we’d just be in a position to bargain. Who knows, a clause might enable him to join a rival in England. Wouldn’t want that.
Agree, if this is true, we need to walk away now and bring in someone who really wants to be here.
Agreed
For me if the player is already looking for an escape route before even signing, then the club should show him the door.
The power is all with the player’s these days. Although the player has to have a certain amount of power, they have far to much power in my opinion. And it’s something that needs leveling out. It’s not good for the game them having most of the power.
For me contact’s today aren’t worth the paper their written on. We all know that all the player has to do is kick up a stink, and in most cases, clubs will back down as they don’t want a player who will become an irritant.
Many may agree with you about player power generally, but it won’t happen. As long as there is a demand for top class players another club will almost certainly be “coming along”, like they used to say about London Buses.
While there’s nothing particularly wrong with release clauses, although they do have their faults, asking for/demanding a 20% premium in his circumstances is very odd. We’ll have to see what happens to him if/when Arsenal moves on.
If it’s true, then that would be a game-changer as far as signing him is concerned, I think. Again, if true then Arsenal needs to move on quickly to whatever Plan B is for a striker – assuming they have such a plan (and if they don’t, why don’t they?).
Can’t believe he said that though, if he did then no love left for him with most of us gunners, after all most fans want Gyokeres over him, they hav been waiting for scenarios like this, i mean anything to happen to prevent the move so that they get Gyokeres
Since last summer of last season MA & Co doesn’t know what it will take to land Sesko if they have been convinced that he’s the one that will deliver. A player that has never scored above 14 goals in Germany league giving conditions to Arsenal before he’ll sign for the club. Arsenal is also unseriously eyeing Gyokeres that already has premier league experience and has won trophies back to back in Portugal. MA & Co are still busy dancing around Benjy Sesko. You see one thing, you will be addressed by the way you dress up or behave. How many deals have the likes of Liverpool and Man.City done and dusted. Before you know it the summer window will close and the club will settle with Chelsea’s left overs or fall outs. All these excuses of not going all out to sign Victor Osimhen that’s a proven winner on account of African Nations Cup doesn’t add up at all, some are saying that he has anger issues excuse me please, can’t we set it aside and focus on his lethal prowess to deliver the much desired league trophy and more money, which one is preferred?Don’t forget that Mane and Salah were in Liverpool and they won trophies for them and they too do participate in the same nations cup. If the recruiting team really knows who and who they need that will fit in and deliver, where to get them, when to get them and how to get them then this children acts will cease. How can Sesko be telling them or setting his release clause while he is yet to sign, this shows that his eyes is somewhere else and Arsenal is the conduit pipe to be used. They better shine their eyes 👀 o.
I’d hate to think we’ve wasted the dest part of a month chasing a player who was never really set on achieving success at Arsenal. If I were Arteta I wouldn’t even continue dialogue with the player or agent if the rumours are true. The club is way bigger than any player and, no matter how good a player is, he’s never that good that you put yourself over a barrel. If it’s true, just walk away now because he’s not worth it. However, it could all be lies and a deal is already done? One thing is for sure though, we need to get some signings completed ASAP because there’s always the dreaded typical slow Arsenal summer transfer window to get right up our noses and this looks like another typical summer for Arsenal fans so far!