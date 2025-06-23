If Sesko Wants A Release Clause We Need To Walk Away

To be a big club, you act like a big club.

To clarify, Arsenal are a massive club, but do not always act like it.

Do you think a club like Manchester City or Bayern Munich would negotiate for a player for months and still not know the asking price, remain undecided over that valuation, and appear indecisive?

Benjamin Sesko was first linked with a move to North London this time last year. It was even suggested that no business was done in January because Arsenal believed the striker would be available this summer.

So it would be embarrassing, and a complete waste of time, if Arsenal do not end up signing their first-choice target.

Release clause demand raises red flags

If it is true that the 22-year-old is demanding a release clause in any contract, Arsenal should walk away immediately.

Speaking on the Transfers Podcast, journalist Duncan Castles said: “I understand that Sesko is asking for an exit clause on any deal he agrees with Arsenal and he would like that release clause to be set at just 20% increase on whatever price they end up paying for him.”

He added: “It’s quite unusual to ask for something like that when you’re moving from, let’s say a second-tier European club to one that is perceived as a first-tier club and one of the most financially affluent clubs in European football and I think it’s unlikely that Arsenal would agree to a deal on those terms.”

That is not what Gooners want to hear from a player who is supposed to fire us to the title.

If accurate, the rumour raises serious concerns about his mindset and how he perceives the club.

Supporters want to hear about a player’s passion for the shirt and his hunger to solve our scoring issues, not pre-planned exit strategies.

He has not even set foot in London, yet he is reportedly thinking about his escape route.

It would be like attending a job interview and listing all the dates you are unavailable to work. It is hardly a demonstration of commitment.

Most of us would not dream of asking that, especially not while earning hundreds of thousands of pounds per week.

He would not dare make such demands of Barcelona or Real Madrid. And if that is the level we are supposed to be competing with, we must not tolerate this.

Does Sesko have the right mindset for Arsenal?

Arteta made it clear when he returned to the Emirates that he has non-negotiables. He has frozen players out, sent them on loan, and terminated contracts for much less than a release clause demand.

If this rumour is true, it is hard to imagine the manager staying silent.

And if the dressing room still had leaders like Tony Adams or Lee Dixon, any young player making such a demand would be reminded quickly of the expectations that come with playing for Arsenal.

If legends like Bergkamp, Henry and Vieira showed respect to the badge, then so should a player who has never scored more than 14 league goals in Germany.

Sesko’s best return was 16 goals, but that came in Austria.

Perhaps this is destiny. Many Gooners have long preferred Viktor Gyokeres due to his superior scoring record in Portugal and perceived fit for the Premier League.

While scouts say Sesko has a high ceiling, that does not mean he can look down on Arsenal.

We are offering him the chance to play under the lights and follow in the footsteps of club legends.

But if he does not see that for what it is, then he lacks the mentality to help us reach the next level.

Let us hope this rumour is just that.

Dan Smith

