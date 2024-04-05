“If she plays, she’s the captain.” Wiegman on Williamson’s return to England Women’s Lionesses

Arsenal Women & England defender Leah Williamson is ready to make her return to the Lionesses, in Friday’s Euro 2025 qualifier against Sweden, says manager Sarina Wiegman.

Williamson suffered an ACL in April 2023. She was due to return the Lionesses February camp, but withdrew from February’s friendlies with a hamstring niggle. Leah returned to club football, for Arsenal Women, in late January 2024, but has remained on restricted pitch time, as she continues to rehabilitate.. There were further concerns when Leah only played in the first half of Arsenal’s Conti Cup win over Chelsea, on Sunday.

“She is in a good place and is ready,” Wiegman told BBCSport.

“We needed to manage her a little bit. She had a full training session yesterday and will be on the pitch again today (Thursday)

“That is really good. She is still building but she is in a good place – if she comes through today, of course.”

When asked if Williamson will captain the Lionesses, Wiegman said: “If she plays, she’s the captain. We just want to get through this training session and see how she is and how the team is.”

Alongside Leah Williamson, 3 other Gunners have been called up to the England camp – Lotte Wubben-Moy, Alessia Russo & Beth Mead.

The 23-strong England squad trained at St George’s Park on Thursday and will travel to London this evening, to face Sweden at Wembley. The Sweden team will include Arsenal’s Stina Blackstenius, but Lina Hurtig & Amanda Ilestedt will not join the Swedish camp.

This will be a big test for both teams. England are the reigning Euro Champions and came 2nd in the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023, being beaten by Spain, while Sweden came 3rd, after beating hosts Australia in the 3rd/4th place World Cup play-off.

England v Sweden

European Qualifier, UEFA Women’s EURO 2025

8pm BST, Friday 5th April 2024

Live on ITV

Wembley Stadium

Have you got tickets for Wembley tonight? Who do you think will win?

Michelle M

