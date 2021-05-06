“If the club owners want to sell up, that’s down to them” Arsenal fans warned not to disrupt Villarreal game

Arsenal’s fans have been warned not to turn up at the Emirates to disrupt their Europa League clash against Villarreal this evening as Manchester United fans did when they caused their team’s Premier League game against Liverpool to be postponed at the weekend.

The Gunners are one of several Premier League teams that have faced fans’ protests because of their involvement in the suspended European Super League.

Some protesting fans have continued to ask for the club’s owner to sell up and leave.

Stan Kroenke insists that he won’t sell and has promised to invest in the team, but not every Arsenal fan trusts his words.

There is a possibility that some Arsenal fans will copy United’s supporters and storm the Emirates when the Gunners face Villarreal later today.

However, ex-Premier League goalkeeper Paddy Kenny didn’t like what United fans did and warns Arsenal’s not to try and copy them.

He then insisted that the clubs’ owners have the right to sell when they want to sell.

“I hope not but it could happen,” he told Football Insider.

“I thought what happened at the weekend was absolutely disgusting, to be honest.

“If any of the Arsenal fans are thinking of doing it, I’d tell them to knock it on the head.

“They’re not happy about the owners of the club, I get it. But that doesn’t mean you can go around wrecking and vandalising things, causing danger and harm.

“It’s not nice. If the club owners want to sell up, that’s down to them. They own the club and it’s down to them at the end of the day.”