If the season is restarted, the Premier League has to be strong like the Bundesliga

I can understand why we all want to see football return. Personally, I have become too bored and I worry for my mental health if I continue to scroll through my phone and play PS4.

However, I can also understand the fears of those who want the season restart to be put on hold for now as we look to bring an end to this pandemic at the earliest possible date.

The German league is looking to set standards and there have been setbacks with players testing positive for the virus as teams prepare to come back.

However, the German authorities have maintained their stance that the competition restart will go on, I hope that the Premier League is prepared to be this firm as well.

The only reason why this competition was suspended was that Mikel Arteta tested positive for the killer virus, at least one Brighton player has just tested positive again, yet the Premier League is still insistent on restarting the season.

It would be ridiculous if we ignore these new cases coming up and restart the campaign, then stop it again when one or a few players contract the virus.

The Premier League should either wait for when there is no risk of infection to restart or end the season now, otherwise, when the campaign re-starts it should not be suspended again because of an outbreak, no matter the consequences.

An article from Jamie