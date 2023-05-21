“If there’s one thing” Tony Adams discusses where Arsenal fell short in the title race

Tony Adams has commented on Arsenal’s failed bid to win the Premier League this season and claims the Gunners lacked squad depth.

Arsenal were in a race with Manchester City, who have some of the most talented players on their books.

Mikel Arteta’s side had been in top shape for much of the campaign and defied the odds to stay on top until the season’s final weeks.

They dropped points in key games at a time when Manchester City was in unstoppable form.

This saw the Citizens topple them eventually and Arteta’s side will now prepare to mount a challenge again in the next campaign.

Speaking on the matter, Adams said via The Daily Mail:

‘If there’s one thing I’d go for is a little bit more rotations.

‘We’ve depended on Saka and Martinelli for most of the season. They could have given Emile (Smith Rowe) more time. We need them (Saka and Martinelli) at the end of the season. We’ll always going to need them to get over the line.

Adding: ‘As soon as the resources ran out, couple of injuries, people lost their form, it didn’t work. I think it was lost two, three months ago. I think they’ve run out of steam.

Just Arsenal Opinion

We clearly lacked enough players in all positions, forcing us to consistently field the likes of Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard.

Saka hit a rough patch at a critical moment of the season and could have been rested more if we had a player capable of replacing him.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…