“If these players don’t start showing a bit of fight then you have to sack a manager” Pundit reckons Arteta faces the sack

Gabby Agbonlahor has admitted that Mikel Arteta will pay with his job if Arsenal’s season doesn’t get better.

The Gunners have been on a poor run of form lately and after seven losses from ten games, the future of Arteta is now in doubt.

There have been talks that he would be sacked while some reports have claimed that the club will back him in the next transfer window.

Agbonlahor wonders when it will become embarrassing that the club is delaying the decision to fire him.

He said that their next game against Chelsea looks a lot like an obvious win for the Blues and Arsenal will then leave the match just a few points off the drop zone.

Agbonlahor also said that Arsenal players have to show some fight before they can keep him in the job, else the reality of things is that he would be sacked.

He told talkSPORT via Sun Sports: “I just don’t know where Arsenal go from here because Chelsea must be odds-on to beat Arsenal in their next game and then Arsenal will be a couple of points above the relegation zone.

“When does it start to become embarrassing to keep Arteta?

“It might come to the stage where they might have to get rid of him.

“If these players don’t start showing a bit of fight then you have to sack a manager, that’s how managers get the chop.

“It’s one thing if you get your tactics wrong but if you can’t get the players working and running for you then your time’s done.”