“If they aren’t careful, he’ll leave” Arsenal warned about Tierney’s future

Arsenal has been warned about losing Kieran Tierney if they don’t match his ambitions.

The Scotsman joined the Gunners from Celtic in 2019 after helping the Hoops to dominate in their domestic competitions.

Celtic had been so successful that some could argue a move to Arsenal was a step down for him.

Tierney has continued to deliver fine performances for the Gunners, but they have not stopped underachieving.

The Gunners remain one of the biggest teams in England by history but have hardly made any progress over the last four years.

They finished last season outside the European places and will have to play just domestic games next season.

Having fewer games is a good thing as they can now focus on winning as many league games as possible without any European distractions.

There is no guarantee that Mikel Arteta’s team will break into the top four next season and former West Ham man, Frank McAvennie says they could lose Tierney to Manchester City if they keep underachieving.

“The best signing they made in recent years is KT,” McAvennie told Football Insider.

“He’s been magnificent. They have managed to get him fit and he really is something.

“If they aren’t careful, he’ll leave. He’s destined for the top, I really believe that and Arsenal can’t give that to him.

“They are going backwards. I’m looking at the left back at Man City and my god, Tierney could step in there easily.

“He could do it in any team in the world, he can be the best left back in the world. Arsenal have to step up and match him.

“A lot of players will be asking questions this summer because they are going backwards.

“Arsenal can’t afford another bad season.”