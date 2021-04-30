‘If they don’t they’ve got to step aside,’ Keown says Kroenke must spend or leave

Martin Keown has called on Stan Kroenke to invest money in the Arsenal playing squad or sell the club.

The American owner has faced serious backlash from fans in the last few days with most of them demanding that he sells the club and leave for good.

He has been the majority shareholder since 2011 and insists that he is not prepared to cash in on the team just yet.

The latest fan protests have been fueled by Arsenal joining the proposed European Super League as it showed that the owners are just interested in using the club as a cash cow.

Josh Kroenke answered some questions from the fans recently and insisted that they will not sell the club.

He also added that they are planning on investing in the team when the transfer window reopens in the summer.

Keown says he doesn’t exactly believe that they would do as they say, but he wants them to leave if they do not spend money on the team.

‘The Kroenke’s have said they are going to spend money. If they don’t they’ve got to step aside,’ Keown said on BT Sport via Mail Sport.

‘I don’t necessarily believe them in what they have done so far but they are saying now it is a different situation that we are in. Money needs to be spent and they have plenty of that.

‘They have shown that with what they have spent on shares, they spent £1billion to buy the shares to make the club worth £2-3bn, it is a fantastic investment.

‘They are surely going to want to invest in that. Whether we believe them, let’s see, let’s see the colour of their money, and if they are not prepared to do that, then step aside because we want to see success return to the football club.’