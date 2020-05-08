If Thierry Henry can leave, why should Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang stay?

Thierry Henry recently admitted that he doesn’t have the moral right to ask Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to stay at Arsenal.

I developed even more respect for him because of that response, although I should have been angry that he wanted our player to leave us just like he did, which doesn’t make a lot of sense.

However, if we consider this from the player’s point of view, then we can understand why any player would be content to leave us and sign for another team.

After scoring hundreds of goals for us, Henry felt that he needed a new experience and I suspect that he knew he wouldn’t win the Champions League if he remained at Arsenal.

He left and won the Champions League among other competitions in Spain. This could be the reason why Aubameyang wants to leave too.

The Gabon striker has borne the goal scoring burden at the Emirates since he joined us and the club doesn’t seem to be helping him by signing top players to complement his efforts.

He understandably would only leave Arsenal to join a better and perhaps more ambitious team.

I wouldn’t begrudge him when he finally leaves because I think that he would be justified should he join a team that would go on to win trophies while we struggle to get into the top four.

If Thierry can leave and be forgiven by Arsenal fans, I think Aubameyang can leave too until we make our team the team that people want to play for and never want to leave.

An article from Ime