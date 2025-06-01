If this in-form PSG forward is available, Arsenal should be pushing to sign him

For Arsenal fans who watched Paris Saint-Germain’s 5-0 Champions League final win over Inter Milan, particularly the last 20 minutes, there was a moment when a perfect Mikel Arteta signing might have stood out.

After the expected swoops for Martin Zubimendi and Benjamin Šeško, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is likely to turn his attention to securing a top winger.

As the Gunners search for a wide player capable of replicating Bukayo Saka’s impact, several elite names have been linked with a move to the Emirates. Among them is PSG’s Bradley Barcola, as per TransferFeed.

Barcola makes his mark on the biggest stage

While some Arsenal fans may have been familiar with Barcola, others had their first real chance to assess his abilities on Saturday night. Although he didn’t start the Champions League final, his impact was immediate once he entered the fray in the 70th minute.

The 22-year-old injected energy into PSG’s attack, nearly scoring a solo goal before setting up Senny Mayulu for their fifth in the 85th minute.

Barcola vs Inter:

23 minutes

1 assist

12/12 completed passes

3 shots

1/1 long balls

1 tackle

12 touches

It was the perfect cameo to cap off what has been an exceptional season for the Frenchman.

A breakout season that fits Arteta’s vision

In 2024–25, Barcola registered 23 goals and 19 assists in 58 appearances across all competitions. His versatility, productivity, and efficiency stand out: he averaged 0.48 goals per game, took 117 shots (with 59 on target), and maintained an 84% pass completion rate.

While Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard have rotated on the left, neither has consistently delivered end product. Barcola could be the upgrade Arsenal have lacked.

Arteta has long admired hybrid wingers, players comfortable on either flank who combine pace, dribbling, and precision. Barcola ticks every box. He could be the signing Raheem Sterling never was.

With PSG reportedly open to trimming their attack, Barcola is available for around £41.9 million. For a player of his calibre and potential, that’s a fee Arsenal should seriously consider.

Should the Gunners make a move while the opportunity remains?

