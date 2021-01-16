If we are relying on our left back to win games, then Arsenal have big problems

If We Are Reliant On A Left Back, We Should Ask Why? By Dan Smith
After our dull 0-0 draw with Crystal Palace the conclusion from some gooners seems to be that the game would have been different had we had Kieran Tierney in the team.
Part of any solution is admitting there is a problem, and it’s letting players and management off if your using one person’s injury as a reason for another game at the Emirates where we failed to really test the opposition keeper.
I love Tierney, he’s a future captain and you could argue that he’s just had his two best performances as a Gunner. Yet if we are putting our lack of creativity down to a left back being absent then we have hit our latest rock bottom.
First our owners only cared if we finished top 4 then were not bothered at all once the TV contract approached billions.
Now there are gooners who are accepting not making chances down to who our fullback is. It’s not like we are Liverpool who have three hard working midfielders who allow their wing backs to bomb forward.
None of our left or right backs are involved in the number of goals like an Arnold or Robinson, yet there has been more talk on what would have happened had Tierney played, compared to what those on the pitch didn’t do.
When Aubameyang was scoring all the time I don’t remember anyone saying it was only down to our left back, so logic says that who’s in that position isn’t a reason for his performance.
I’m sure Mr Kroenke would wonder why we splashed out 72 million on Pepe or given a huge salary to Willian, if we apparently need a left back for any kind of quality in the final third?
To be a big club you need to think like a big club. We need to set our standards high and not accept anything that falls below that line.
I sometimes think we have fans who are so desperate to see us return to our old levels they justify certain things. For example, a month ago, many said we should wait till January so Arteta could make more or his own signings.
Smith Rowe has a couple of good games and suddenly we turn our blind eye that halfway through the window our priority again seems to be to slash the wage bill.
I know there are readers who get tired of me pointing out how can’t Ozil get in the squad but I’m getting bored of watching how we play every week. How are we paying 350,000 thousands pound a week for a World Cup winner to sit at home yet can then miss a left back so much?
Worse our owners have convinced some it’s a good idea. Same as they did when Ramsey was allowed to leave for free.
Suddenly we have no goals from midfield, no flair, are not entertaining to watch, reliance on teenagers and left thinking a left back is the answer.
If our best chance of making chances against Newcastle is hoping a left back is fit, then we need to ask ourselves as a club how have we allowed that to happen?
Dan
Do we really depend on Kieran to get goals? Didn’t he play in our recent woeful run of games? Games like these happens even more so considering Crystal Palace has been a bane of our existence for a few seasons now.
Regarding Mesut you yourself has countless times said his axe is not for football reasons (something which millions of gunners worldwide agree with you) so he won’t be called back even if the whole population of the world sign a petition to have him reinstated. No matter how much he is needed. The way I see it, the Arsenal hierarchy would rather get relegated than being saved by Mesut.
I think Arteta didn’t want to disclose his tactic in the press conference, hence he just mentioned Tierney. Tierney alone wouldn’t be able to lure the opponents to the left side, because we also need Xhaka’s and Mari’s or Magalhaes’ passes for that
Overloading the left flank to open the right wing is a great idea, which is also implemented at Man City. This is why De Bruyne was able to abuse the half space on the right side and made plenty of crosses from there
Had Aubameyang been able to cut inside and shoot more often as what Sanchez did, we wouldn’t have to rely so much on Tierney’s dribbles and our left-footed players’ passes. I guess Tierney was fed up with what he saw in West Bromwich and cut inside/ shoot with his right foot to make a point to Aubameyang
I don’t know if we’re going to get new players this month but one thing I knew for sure is that our recent results and the emergence of ESR would stop talks from the club of our urgent need of getting a creative player only a week ago MA was talking about TP being like a new signing something some fans even to this day are still mocking AW about but that’s ok for our manager even though we are still in the 2nd half of the table no need to point out the hypocrisy is there?as for using KT absence as an excuse that’s sad does that mean MA only worked on the tactics with the first XI and none of the subs if that’s the case it is very worrying and people wonder why a player like AMN who has been barely played and by the look of it coached on the tactics doesn’t perform!
Tierney is a massive miss, but I feel the problem is Luis
Every time a player has the ball they look for him.
He then slows the play down and the opposition codes ranks.
Mari moves the ball quicker and from a higher position.
Luis does indeed. He distributes well but only after he has spent after passing sideways and backwards while the other team gets properly organised. We need pace in our play !
At the back end of last season I felt like we couldn’t win a game unless both Ceballos and Xhaka were playing – whenever one or neither were playing we were trash. It seems a similar problem again, we find a system that works but only with a small selection of players (Ceballos has done nothing this season). Any minor changes seem to have an excessive impact in the side. Either not enough players are adaptable for Arteta’s playing style(s) or we need to adapt the playing styles to suit the players better – I guess it should be a mixture of both (players should be able to adapt to positions/roles within reason but when they are clearly unable, better tactical adjustments need to be made to keep the side playing well. (Sounds simple writing it but I guess it’s not)
That is to say, it’s not that we’re reliant on Tierney, we’re reliant on too many players (Tierney, Saka, ESR, Laca, probably Xhaka) to all be in the pitch at the same time, otherwise we will struggle
I don’t think it’s the left back position was the point, but tierney him self who inspires the team to play better, even in our bad run, he was still performing better than most.
I think he plays without fear, unfortunately a lot of modern day footballers seem to be afraid to give there all on the pitch, in case there best isn’t good enough…
If every Arsenal player gave there absolute best every game, us fans will cheer them in most cases.