If Wesley Fofana is being valued at £85m, then how much is Saliba worth?

If Wesley Fofana is being valued at £85m, how much then is Saliba worth? Article by Kadibia



Good day gooners. It’s a rainy day here in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital, but things look much brighter at the Emirates. We’ve added four new players in this window, (I’m tempted to make it five as William Saliba feels like a new signing). We are definitely a better team than last season, and anything less than UCL football should be seen as a failure in this campaign in my opinion.



It’s just three weeks till the transfer window slams shut like the doors of Noah’s Ark and fellow top four contenders Chelsea and United are looking like the little boy no one wants to pick for their 5 a side team (it’s so much fun watching them miss out on so many of their targets).



Chelsea seem desperate now after missing out on Nathan Ake, De Ligt and Jules Kounde; and reports claim they are preparing a bid of £80m for Wesley Fofana after two bids were rejected by Leicester. Leicester reportedly want £85m. I’ve watched Fofana a few times and no way is he worth 85m quid. However, if Leicester say he is, and Chelsea are willing to pay 85m, who am I to say he is not.



That brings me to the crux of this article. If Fofana is worth £80-85m, how much would Saliba be worth?

Quick check on Transfermarkt:

Fofana- market value 40m euros

Saliba- market value 30m euros.

However, judging by what we saw last year at Marseille and against Palace and in preseason, Saliba’s figure would have risen considerably come the end of this season.



Yea I know Fofana is tied to a 5 year contract so Leicester are under no pressure to sell, hence the huge figure. But I’m convinced Saliba is the better defender. I won’t go into the stats and I’ll just base my judgement on the eye test and maybe my bias as an Arsenal fan.

Saliba is as quick and intelligent as Fofana; he’s taller, stronger in tackle and more composed than Fofana. I’m convinced his value would definitely skyrocket at the end of this season. Thats the more reason we must do everything to tie him down to a new long term contract.



Coincidentally, the two youngsters face off at the Emirates this weekend. That gives us a good opportunity to assess both players. I’m not jumping on the Saliba hype train here. All I’m saying is, if Fofana is worth £80m, then Saliba should be worth more. Unfortunately, Arsenal have been very poor at valuing players lately. Both while purchasing and offloading.

I just hope we buck that trend and start slapping proper prices on players when other teams come snooping.



Do we have the first £100m defender on our hands?

Kadibia

