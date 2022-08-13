If Wesley Fofana is being valued at £85m, then how much is Saliba worth?

If Wesley Fofana is being valued at £85m, how much then is Saliba worth? Article by Kadibiaa bid of £80m for Wesley Fofana after two bids were rejected by Leicester. Leicester reportedly want £85m. I’ve watched Fofana a few times and no way is he worth 85m quid. However, if Leicester say he is, and Chelsea are willing to pay 85m, who am I to say he is not. That brings me to the crux of this article. If Fofana is worth £80-85m, how much would Saliba be worth?Good day gooners. It’s a rainy day here in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital, but things look much brighter at the Emirates. We’ve added four new players in this window, (I’m tempted to make it five as William Saliba feels like a new signing). We are definitely a better team than last season, and anything less than UCL football should be seen as a failure in this campaign in my opinion. It’s just three weeks till the transfer window slams shut like the doors of Noah’s Ark and fellow top four contenders Chelsea and United are looking like the little boy no one wants to pick for their 5 a side team (it’s so much fun watching them miss out on so many of their targets). Chelsea seem desperate now after missing out on Nathan Ake, De Ligt and Jules Kounde; and reports claim they are preparing
Quick check on Transfermarkt: Fofana- market value 40m euros Saliba- market value 30m euros.
However, judging by what we saw last year at Marseille and against Palace and in preseason, Saliba’s figure would have risen considerably come the end of this season.Yea I know Fofana is tied to a 5 year contract so Leicester are under no pressure to sell, hence the huge figure. But I’m convinced Saliba is the better defender. I won’t go into the stats and I’ll just base my judgement on the eye test and maybe my bias as an Arsenal fan.
Saliba is as quick and intelligent as Fofana; he’s taller, stronger in tackle and more composed than Fofana. I’m convinced his value would definitely skyrocket at the end of this season. Thats the more reason we must do everything to tie him down to a new long term contract.Coincidentally, the two youngsters face off at the Emirates this weekend. That gives us a good opportunity to assess both players. I’m not jumping on the Saliba hype train here. All I’m saying is, if Fofana is worth £80m, then Saliba should be worth more. Unfortunately, Arsenal have been very poor at valuing players lately. Both while purchasing and offloading.
I just hope we buck that trend and start slapping proper prices on players when other teams come snooping.Do we have the first £100m defender on our hands?
Kadibia
Saliba is worth at least £100m in my opinion. And that’s because he’s got only two years left on his deal. If he’s signs a five year contract, then we should be talking about £150m at least
Let’s let him play one full season in the PL first.
Better question is, how much is Gabriel worth? He’s PL proven.
Sorry I don’t agree with you at all. Is it only premium league players who have a worth? Saliba kept Fofana on the bench at Saint Etienne. There are 18 yr old attackers who are can be sold for £27m but not many defenders and Saliba is among the very few, especially after having only 19 senior appearances. That’s why many of us were angry with the way Arteta treated him and arrogantly went after Ben White, thereby leaving a chance for the player to leave the club. He better than Fofana and should be valued more
Please stop the ‘arrogance’ rhetoric aimed at Arteta, it’s getting very boring.
Gabriel will not worth that much because he’s got a mistake in him every game. Hopefully he’ll improve and correct his mistakes.
To answer the headline question:
Because Fofana has proved himself in the Premier League over a period of time. Whilst Saliba has certainly had a great season in France and looked good here in preseason and was man of the match in our first league game, he needs a few more games under his belt before we start talking of him being valued at £100 million, imho.
