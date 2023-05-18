If Xhaka leaves, does Partey have a future at Arsenal?

With Granit Xhaka leaving, one may ask, “What happens to Thomas Partey?” Partey may find himself deputising for Caicedo. Many may want the Arsenal No. 5 to start and the Brighton man to deputise him. But unquestionably, if Arteta wants Caicedo, he sees him as a starter for his project. Partey has done his part in getting Arsenal where they are. Notably, Chris Wheatley notes the 29-year-old is not “untouchable”, as he insinuates Arteta is willing to sanction his sale, a sale to which some Gooners won’t object.
“Well, we’ve spoken a lot about the midfield area; that is certainly an area Arsenal will want to strengthen. The futures of Thomas Partey and Granit Xhaka are a little bit uncertain; Xhaka has been linked back to Germany; Partey, his form has been under pressure in the past few weeks; that’s why Jorginho has come in,” Wheatley revealed to the National World YouTube channel.
“A few Arsenal fans have suggested Partey could be on his way out; I’ve not heard that line yet, but he is in his late 20s.
“Arsenal will need to let one midfielder go this summer; it could be Xhaka and it could be Partey.”
With Caicedo and Rice joining, would you, if you were Arteta, sanction Partey’s sale? It may be hard to let him go. But the 29-year-old could bring in millions that could be added to the summer transfer budget.
Considering he’s one of the best DMs on the planet I’d be shocked if we sold him and can’t see it even being a conversation. We need to keep the core of this team together and add quality
Ditto👍
A somewhat over hopeful assumption in this piece that BOTH Rice and Caicado wil come to us this summer
I am bound to point out what I have thought all along, that though MA would like Rice and Rice wants to come, the cost wil almost certainly prevent it happening. SOME club WILL pay around£100,milfor Rice and Brighton have CAICEDO now on a new longer contract and have already declined our offer when he wwas not at that time on the new contact.
Which means that if they wer both to come we would be bound to offer somewhere close to £200mil , which in reality land is NEVER GOING TO HAPPEN.
I accept we will bring in SOME fees for our outgoing players, but unlike so many who vastly overestimate their values to other clubs, I suggest way LESS than £100mill in TOTAL will come in.
AND we also need many other positional players of quality,including a top quality central striker, so that “assumption” is EXTREMELY UNLIKELY, imo!
WANTING AND GETTING ALL YOU WANT, SO RARELY BOTH HAPPEN!!