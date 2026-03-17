‘If you get a corner’ Kyle Walker comes to the defence of Arsenal

Kyle Walker has defended Arsenal against criticism from those who mock the club for relying on corner kicks to win matches and score goals. Despite such claims, the Gunners have registered the majority of their goals from open play, although rival teams have continued to highlight their effectiveness from set pieces in a negative light.

Since the appointment of Nicolas Jover as set-piece coach, Arsenal have shown marked improvement in this area, consistently converting opportunities more effectively than many of their competitors. Several Premier League sides have attempted to replicate this approach, yet few have managed to achieve the same level of success as teams coached by Mikel Arteta. Walker has made it clear that he sees no issue with Arsenal’s tactical approach.

Walker Responds to Criticism

As reported by the Metro, Walker said: “With the long throws and the set pieces, you look at Arsenal, for example, everyone’s talking about Arsenal, that they’re the set piece team.

“It’s allowed in football. If you get a corner, you have to take a corner, and if you score from a corner, well done.”

His comments reinforce the view that utilising set pieces is a legitimate and effective strategy within the game, rather than something that should attract criticism.

Arsenal’s Tactical Approach

Every team develops its own methods in pursuit of success, and set pieces represent a valuable opportunity to gain an advantage. Criticism of Arsenal for making use of such situations appears misplaced, particularly given how integral they are to modern football.

Encouragingly for the Gunners, the squad and coaching staff have remained largely unaffected by external opinions. They have continued to focus on their performances, paying little attention to rival teams who persist in questioning their tactics. This level of focus has allowed Arsenal to maintain consistency and maximise their strengths as they compete across multiple competitions.