“If you miss, you miss” Eze breaks silence on his failed penalty

Eberechi Eze has continued to face criticism for his missed penalty against PSG in the Champions League final. However, the Arsenal attacker is not overly concerned by the reaction from fans and pundits.

The incident has remained a talking point, particularly because of his distinctive run-up before striking the ball. Many supporters felt the approach contributed to the miss, yet Eze has shown no intention of changing his technique despite the scrutiny.

That run-up is not a new element of his game, having been part of his penalty routine for a considerable period. It has also delivered success on several previous occasions, reinforcing his belief that consistency in method is important.

Looking ahead, Eze remains focused on improving his conversion rate from the spot, especially in high-pressure moments. Should the opportunity arise, he is expected to remain an option for England at the World Cup, including in knockout matches where penalties could prove decisive.

Ongoing Debate Over Penalty Technique

The debate around his penalty technique has continued to divide opinion, with some questioning whether such a long run-up increases the risk of inconsistency under pressure. Others argue that repetition and confidence are key factors in maintaining effectiveness.

As reported by the Metro, Eze said:

“I’m not going to stress too much about it because I know I’m in this position for a reason and all the training behind it.

“Honestly, before even speaking to other players, you can see the way big players carry themselves. You step up, you do what you need to do.

“If you miss, you miss. If you score, you score. It’s having the mentality to keep going. That’s part of the journey.”

Mentality and Response to Setbacks

Eze’s remarks underline his belief that setbacks are part of football and should not define a player’s confidence or long-term performance.

He maintains that the key is to continue stepping forward in decisive moments, relying on preparation and mentality rather than altering established routines under pressure.

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