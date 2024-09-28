“If you want to play here” Arteta impressed with Arsenal youngster against Leicester

LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 25: Ethan Nwaneri of Arsenal celebrates scoring his team's third goal during the Carabao Cup Third Round match between Arsenal and Bolton Wanderers at Emirates Stadium on September 25, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Ethan Nwaneri was given some minutes in Arsenal’s win against Leicester City this afternoon, and he delivered an impressive cameo.

The youngster had scored two goals in the Gunners’ midweek League Cup match against Bolton.

His performance in that game has made it difficult to justify leaving him out, despite him being just 17 years old.

Arteta brought him on when Arsenal was searching for a winner, with the game tied at 2-2.

Nwaneri showed quick feet and caused problems for Leicester as Arsenal continued to pepper their goal.

The Gunners eventually scored twice late in the game, and Arteta was impressed with Nwaneri’s impactful cameo.

He said in his post-match presser, as quoted by Fabrizio Romano:

“He came on and immediately beat one, two, three players. I just love it!.

“If you want to play here you need to play with that courage.”

Nwaneri will soon begin starting many games for us, and he is working hard to get those game times.

If he continues to impress in the few minutes that he gets, it will be difficult to leave him out of matches in the near future.

