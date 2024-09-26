“If you watch him with both feet” David Ornstein heaps praise on Arsenal starlet

LONDON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 11: Myles Lewis-Skelly and Ethan Nwaneri of Arsenal look on after the pre-season friendly match between Arsenal and Olympique Lyonnais at (Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images)

Ethan Nwaneri was outstanding for Arsenal in their comfortable victory over Bolton in the Carabao Cup last night.

The teenager is eager to secure more minutes with the Gunners in the Premier League and showcased his talent during the match against Bolton.

Nwaneri scored twice in an impressive performance that will certainly excite Arsenal fans and make them want to see more of him in the team in the coming months.

His display was memorable, and as he gains more first-team experience, it will become clear why he is deserving of those minutes.

David Ornstein also followed the game and was impressed by the way the young player conducted himself on the pitch while fulfilling his duties.

He said on Sky Sports’ Back Pages podcast:

“He’s shown confidence in Nwaneri, who I thought was absolutely outstanding tonight, if you watch him with both feet, his balance on the half turn, creating, scoring, full of confidence.

“He’s a real part of the first team setup now, at just 17 years old.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Nwaneri is set to become the next gem we develop from our academy, and we expect him to show his talents in the coming weeks.

The youngster is being eased into life at the senior level at the club and it is the best way for us to develop him.

