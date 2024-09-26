“If you watch him with both feet” David Ornstein heaps praise on Arsenal starlet

Ethan Nwaneri was outstanding for Arsenal in their comfortable victory over Bolton in the Carabao Cup last night.
The teenager is eager to secure more minutes with the Gunners in the Premier League and showcased his talent during the match against Bolton.
Nwaneri scored twice in an impressive performance that will certainly excite Arsenal fans and make them want to see more of him in the team in the coming months.
His display was memorable, and as he gains more first-team experience, it will become clear why he is deserving of those minutes.
David Ornstein also followed the game and was impressed by the way the young player conducted himself on the pitch while fulfilling his duties.
He said on Sky Sports’ Back Pages podcast:
“He’s shown confidence in Nwaneri, who I thought was absolutely outstanding tonight, if you watch him with both feet, his balance on the half turn, creating, scoring, full of confidence.
“He’s a real part of the first team setup now, at just 17 years old.”
Nwaneri is set to become the next gem we develop from our academy, and we expect him to show his talents in the coming weeks.
The youngster is being eased into life at the senior level at the club and it is the best way for us to develop him.
The boy did good. His two goals and general performance will boost his confidence no end I would think. Let’s see how Arteta introduces him to other challenges.
I think that he showed calmness and great technique. He needs to be introduced into Premier league football with increasing minutes, from the bench. Not just warming it. He needs to start in FA cup and League cup.
It can be argued that Arteta hasn’t rushed to blood the youngsters.
Some of it can be laid at the door of trying to become truly competitive by using his number one team but it looks now that the squad is much improved and the youngsters will be getting their turn to show what they can do from now on.
It hasn’t been an easy ride but Arteta deserves credit for putting the wind up City et al. We are looking more and more mature
I thought Stirling was very good and that he and G Jesus made our attack look a bit unpredictable I was glad watching our attack rack up the chances in the wake of Odegaard’s injury
Ornstein has also spoken highly of 14-year-old Dowman of our academy