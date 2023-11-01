If you were Aaron Ramsdale, is this what you would be thinking right now?

I’m not privy to Aaron Ramsdale’s thoughts, but if I were in his position (let’s imagine), it would be evident to me by now that I am no longer Mikel Arteta’s first choice goalkeeper. In the last nine games I’ve been available to play, I’ve only featured once, which was against Brentford in the Carabao Cup third round. Additionally, I’ve never had the opportunity to play in the Champions League. Even when Arteta made squad rotations against Sheffield, I didn’t receive any playing time.

Given these circumstances, it’s clear that not being the primary goalkeeper at Arsenal doesn’t bode well for my chances of making it into the Three Lions Euros squad. Jordan Pickford, Nick Pope, and Sam Johnstone consistently play week in and week out, making it even more challenging for me to secure a spot.

At this point, I would likely be pondering what steps I can take to increase my playing time. Perhaps I should consider pushing for a transfer exit during the winter transfer window, especially since there’s talk of interest from Chelsea. However, it seems that Arsenal may not be inclined to let me go, as suggested by Ben Jacobs.

“As far as January is concerned, I still think it will be quite difficult for any clubs.” Jacobs stated on the Debrief. “We hear about Chelsea, and of course, they’re discussing players like Ramsdale internally, but Robert Sanchez is seen as the number one goalkeeper. Arsenal will not want to lose a player like Ramsdale, who is a positive influence even when he’s not playing halfway through the season. Of course, there’ll be rumor, there’ll be interest, and there’ll be inquiries, but I think Arsenal will probably do everything they possibly can to hang onto Ramsdale, even if Raya is number one at the moment,”

Considering the likelihood of remaining at Arsenal until the end of the season, I need to explore my options. One option could be to raise my performance levels in training to show Arteta I deserve a starting spot, or perhaps I could could push for loan move in January to secure more playing time?

What would you be thinking if you were Aaron Ramsdale?

Jack Anderson

