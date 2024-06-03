If you were Arteta how would you spend Arsenal’s £200 million transfer fund?

The summer transfer window is here with us, and obviously Arsenal had a budget in mind for Mikel Arteta to work with. Last summer, it was claimed he had around £200 million to play around with. I reckon he’ll probably have the same transfer budget.

Let’s say you’re Arteta, and you have £200 million to spend. Which three players would you prioritise bringing on board this summer? If I were the Spaniard, I’d definitely consider going for Benjamin Sesko, Bruno Guimaraes, and Ferdi Kadioglu.

Why the 3? There’s talk that Arsenal wants Guimaraes to join for less than his £100 million release clause (which is open until the end of June), but it might be risky not to activate it. Newcastle probably won’t settle for anything less than £100 million come July; who knows, they could even ask for more?

As for Sesko, the 21-year-old definitely has a lot of potential. It’s unlikely RB Leipzig would let him go for anything less than his £55 million release clause. Arsenal, as reported over the weekend, has submitted a £47 million bid for his services, but it might not be enough because of the release clause.

As for Ferdi Kadioglu, it seemed like his deal would be pretty straightforward. According to reports, Arsenal had their bid of £17 million rejected for the Turkish fullback. We expect the club to return with an offer of £20 million or more.

Ultimately, for around £200 million, the trio will definitely bolster the three crucial positions that Arsenal needed to strengthen this summer.

Of course, Arsenal might have to close more than just those three deals to be at their best next season, but I think the rest of it should depend on how much they make from departures.

Oleksander Zinchenko, Jakub Kiwior, Emile Smith Rowe, and Eddie Nketiah are considered to be talented players. Arsenal has the potential to make a significant amount of money from their sales, possibly reaching £60 million or more. This could greatly contribute to funding other deals.

Who would you buy for Arsenal with a 200million transfer kitty?

Peter Rix

