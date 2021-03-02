If you were Arteta, would you leave Arsenal if Barca came calling?

If You Were Arteta – Would You Leave For Barcelona? by Dan Smith
Mikel Arteta has gone from being linked with the sack before Christmas to now being rumoured as the next Barcelona manager.
The presidential elections at the Nou Camp are due on the 8th of March and given the turmoil on and off the pitch, this year’s is as crucial as any in the club’s recent history.
It’s traditional for candidates to promise various things to supporters to garner votes.
Usually those discussions involve Messi’s future but according to RAC1 Joan Laporte wants Arteta to follow Ronald Koeman.
Given that the Catalan giants are 5 points behind top in La Liga (Atletico have a game in hand) and lost 4-1 at home in the first leg of the Champions League last 16, the Dutchman’s future isn’t safe, even if there is more an acceptance that the club are in transition.
Whether it’s right or wrong, Barca have a dressing room who hold influence over who is in power. The senior players will forever be grateful to Pep Guardiola and therefore might not mind working with his apprentice who would have been taught the Barca way.
It’s believed that if Laporta gets re-elected for the second time it will increase the chances of Messi staying (although for the first-time senior figures are doubting the financial sense of keeping the Argentine).
Laporta has the trust based on his previous tenure. In many ways he was the man who promoted the model of promoting within. Not appointing the most experienced names as head coach but Barcelona men.
That’s why Arsenal being 10th wouldn’t be held against Arteta. Arteta was part of the club’s youth team and his mentor is Mr Guardiola, someone who Laporta would listen too.
If club legend Pep says Arteta is the man to take Barca forward, then that will be enough. Plus with the Man City’s boss’ help Mikel could quickly point to the restraints he has to work with (an owner with zero ambition) and add that even with them he won the FA Cup.
I believe Arteta has a lot of respect for Arsenal, but if an offer came from Barcelona it would be heart vs head.
His heart might say he’s at the start of a project at the Emirates and he might have loyalty to a club who gave him his first job. His head might say ‘how often do you get the chance to manage one of the biggest clubs in the world’.
As a former player, he’s smart enough to know the fickleness of the sport. He will know there were gooners who wanted him gone in his rookie year and that will only increase if this time next year we are not in the top 4. At that point would Barca still be interested?
Taking the emotion out of it, I believe Arteta is an ambitious coach. So he needs to ask himself the following ……..
Can he ever win the Premiership with Arsenal? In my opinion not under the current owner.
Is he more likely to win La Liga with Barcelona? In my view 100 percent.
It’s not as rosy in the Barca garden as it has been in the last two decades, but there is too much pressure from fans, the media, the dressing room, etc to let any President do anything else but build again.
As a fan owned club, a Stan Kroenke type at Arsenal wouldn’t work in Spain.
At Arsenal it will be always two steps forward, one back because the Kroenke Family earn so much off TV revenue they no longer care where we finish. Arteta will never be allowed to compete in the transfer market with the Manchester clubs or Chelsea.
For example, we finished in our worst position in 25 years, so our manager asked for a number 10 to make us better. Instead of Aouar, he had to wait till January to get a loan signing but only after we had slashed the wage bill. That’s the best a Billionaire can do? He’s worked that way since he joined our board so isn’t going to suddenly change now.
Arteta might have more credentials than you think.
In the short term Barca need someone happy to bring through youngsters. Something Arteta has done in North London.
He clearly wants to play the style taught to him by Pep but doesn’t have the quality to do that at Arsenal, but he would in Spain.
Equally, he felt the need to organise his defence at Arsenal first, which is something maybe Barca could do with.
I know there are some readers who would be happy to see Arteta jump ship while others rate him.
I want him to succeed but don’t think he will under the current process so logically jump before you are pushed.
Especially if you are jumping off a sinking ship to a sexier one…
Dan
This is very hypothetical but from the way he’s acted so far my guess would be that he’d want to complete the arsenal “project” as much as he reasonably could before moving on (which probably translates to 3 years), regardless of who came calling.
I think he’d be foolish to move now as he hasn’t proven to anyone, including himself that he can be a success, and Barcelona would be a massive jump in terms of pressure imo
Good morning my fellow gooners
I would personally hope he stayed and to see the job through
Its a big pull to go back and manage a team where it all started for you.
The expectation of Barca are far and above what we have so hopefully his head will say no whilst his heart would say yes.
Chopping and changing managers for us would be a step backwards regardless of people calling for his head now.
We are moving in the right direction but time is needed and a lot of time and patience at that.
A new man coming in would then decide he needs to overall the squad again. More wasted time and money down the pan.
People forget..First job. Still learning his trade and mistakes, even big ones are going to happen
He is still a coach learning to be a manager.. a big difference in life
Next season will be telling for us and I for one are expecting a big one..
Onwards and upwards
Personally i hope its true and they do take Arteta he may do the job with the world class players to work with he could win trophies there and would be similar to his work with City where he will never have that luxury at Arsenal despite him saying it’s a long term project unfortunately his intentions may be right but he has no chance of succeeding while the present owner is in charge so if he does get the opportunity he should grab it with both hands!!
Dodgy times at Barca presently, more so than usual, as their offices were raided by the Catalan police yesterday and four arrests were made regarding financial irregularities. Whether this has any bearing on the elections situation, who knows but considering the worldwide economic problems because of Covid, it could be another big problem for Barca especially as they have huge debts already. I don’t think Arteta would leave us presently, but who knows in the future.
No, i dont think MA would want to leave us for Barca now.
He has complete backing from the owner and board here and he will be given some sort of time to achieve what he and the club wants.
Will he get that sort of backing at Barca?? doubtful
BYE ! 👋
I’ve already packed his bags
He may very well do better at barca. But the truth of the matter is we are bang average atm. In the middle of the table and we don’t look like winning g anything
Blah blah blah time.money etc. Yes it all counts but I just don’t see arsenal excelling anywhere. Our attack is average at best. Our defence is maybe a bit better than average. Midfield decent. I do t see that arteta has improved the team since wenger or uni emry.
I feel like arsenal have gotten so bad that we now accept averageness from our team. And manager for that matter.
I really do hope arsenal and arteta can turn things around but I just do.t see it I’m sorry.
Upon seeing the article headline, I dreaded what I was going to read in response.
However, well said Davi, Alanball08 & Danny.
Balanced well put views, with which I for one happen to agree with much said.
@Danny – your last line re’ our current ownership is SPOT ON !
Arteta needs to be judged when managing HIS team, not the largely sub-standard one he inherited due to year upon year of neglect.
Plus Val.
Wow, the “give the man time” camp really do have a voice.
Good to see – in my opinion (and no, I’m not PLASTIC ?1?1?!)
Similar to AJ, I was expecting a lot of negativity but nice to read the comments.
As others have said, MA is not the type to up and leave if a bigger team comes in. Regardless, it may be the case that Barça is where Arsenal were at the beginning of Emery’s first season: old guard slipping off and a lot of inadequate squad players left to fill the void. Whether it’s Koeman or somebody else, Barça have some bright la Masía stars, Messi and a squad of overpaid average players with a corrupt power struggle at the top and mountains of debt. Rebuilding Arsenal is a walk in the park in comparison.
My support for Arteta isn’t necessarily built on improvement/success (although I personally do like the direction we are heading), it is the recognition that the grass is not always greener. As much as fans may pretend that “all we need is a renowned manager”, they will hopefully admit that there is absolutely no guarantee of that.
Although Wenger perhaps stayed on a little too long, I’m proud to be a fan of a club that doesn’t react like Real and Chelsea to short-term difficulties, or to rely on rich sugar daddies. I hope we continue to resist these trends of modernity and stick with MA, at least in the medium-term.
Not a good time to be in charge at Barca, with an aging team and SEVERE financial problems.Not a great time to be at Arsenal either it has to be said, but chinks of light are appearing to hopefully brighten up the horizon.If he is successful at Arsenal, Arteta may be a target for Barca, but not at the present time.
1. can he handle Messi?
2. Barca is bankrupt. So what players are they going to give to Mikel?
3. Mikel still has a lot of flaws and he can’t do that in Barca – experimenting things….
If I were Arteta, I wouldn’t go to Barcelona as long as the old players like Messi are still there. Arteta’s system requires hungry team players and Messi’s stamina is simply not enough for high work rate
Even Guardiola left after getting all major trophies with Barcelona and I bet he’d only go back after Barcelona release the uncontrollable divas. Arteta’s best chance to win a major trophy is with Arsenal, because he’s been building his own clique