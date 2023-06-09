If you were Jonas Eidevall, what would be your Arsenal Women dream team? by Michelle

In the 2023–24 season, Jonas Eidevall may just have to take his Arsenal project to the next level, because if he managed to have a “successful” 2022–23 season even with the injury crisis he had, then with a strong squad, what is there to stop him?

The next level is winning either the Women’s Super League title or the Champions League, which he could have won this season by beating Barcelona had Wolfsburg not gotten lucky and knocked his team out with a last-minute extra-time goal in the second leg of the Champions League semis.

Come next season, one thing that Jonas Eidevall could have discovered is his dream team. The Arsenal boss is a man with a plan, and for the last few months he’s been trying to paint a picture of his dream team that some who haven’t been keen may not have noticed. The Swede is slowly molding this Arsenal Women’s team into the dream team he wants it to be.

This summer, Eidevall is tipped for his biggest transfer window as Arsenal boss. Two blockbuster deals for the defence and the attack are lined up alongside other bargain deals he can complete. Other than that, as we’ve already noted, he’s been quick to secure the future of the players he believes he doesn’t want his project to lose. In the last few weeks he has been locking down his squad with Kim Little, Frida Maanum, Lia Walti, Steph Catley, and most recently Caitlin Foord, all committing their futures to his project.

Arsenal are reportedly interested in a number of international players: Alessia Russo, Cloe Lacasse, Glódís Perla Viggósdóttir, Paula Tomas and Tatiana Pinto.

So if you were Jonas Eidevall, who would be in your dream team?

