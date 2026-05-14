If You’re Going To Break The Rules, Be Smart Gooners

There is footage circulating online of an apparent Arsenal fan being caught at the London Stadium sitting in the home end.

The only issue being some West Ham supporters thought the best way to deal with the situation was to throw the man down the stairs.

It’s led to a debate on social media about who is in the wrong. The person who thought it would be a good idea to stand among thousands of Hammers fans and celebrate Trossard’s goal, in Arsenal’s 1-0 win at the stadium, or the individuals who thought physicality was the appropriate response?

Both can be true.

I have attended the Emirates, where it’s not unusual for those sat around me to be fans of the opposition.

Never have I felt the urge to attack them, but then I’m educated. Some of my peers have pointed this out to stewards, which, while I feel is spiteful, would be the correct protocol if you’re really that offended.

Wouldn’t it be great if we lived in a society where grown adults didn’t feel the need to hurt one another over something as trivial as football?

Unfortunately, that’s not the case, and this gentleman would have been aware of that when he purchased a seat among Iron supporters. He has a responsibility at that point to read the room.

I know several Gooners who adopt this policy.

Arsenal fans must keep themselves safe

There are limited tickets to follow the Gunners away, so the logical solution is to sit in the home end.

If, though, you’re going to cheat the system, you will be breaching potential stadium rules, just be smart.

If you are surrounded by thousands of people worried about relegation, common sense tells you they don’t want a fan of their rivals in front of them. Let me stress it doesn’t give them the right to touch you, but don’t put yourself and others in danger.

I write this because I know a section of our fanbase has the same idea at Selhurst Park.

Selhurst Park could feel like a home game

Arsenal have a huge representation in South London, and several will be in touch with their Crystal Palace friends about coming to an arrangement.

Our final league fixture of the season could feel like a home match, but just be smart, everyone, and keep safe.

Do you think away supporters in home sections is becoming too common in modern football, Gooners?

Dan Smith

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