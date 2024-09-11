If Zinchenko can’t step up to midfield during Arsenal’s injury crisis then why is he still here

If there was ever an opportunity for Oleksandr Zinchenko to prove his worth, now is it. If there was ever a time when Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta demonstrated that the Ukrainian international has a future at Arsenal, it is now.

The Gunners are experiencing a minor midfield dilemma. The dream Arsenal midfield combo of Declan Rice, Martin Odegaard, and Mikel Merino is poised to miss the Spurs-Arsenal match this weekend. Yes, Rice returns after the NLD, but Merino and Odegaard may be out longer owing to injury.

There are numerous ways Arteta can handle the midfield crisis, and giving Zinchenko a chance could be one of them. The Ukrainian international was originally a midfielder, and given his defensive troubles at left back, some Arsenal fans believe he has a future in midfield.

He could be an excellent midfield option against Spurs, playing easily as the LCM. All eyes will be on Arteta to take advantage of Zinchenko’s technical abilities, such as his ability to advance the ball and make those line-breaking passes at LCM, which helps the Gunners maintain possession.

If Arsenal can’t play Zinchenko in an advanced midfield role under any circumstances, they should sell him as soon as the transfer window opens. I refuse to think he can’t manage a game as an advanced midfielder versus Spurs.

If he solely serves as LB cover and does not play midfield, Arsenal should consider him redundant due to his defensive struggles at LB, a situation they should have addressed by selling him this summer.

Darren N

