If Zinchenko can’t step up to midfield during Arsenal’s injury crisis then why is he still here

If there was ever an opportunity for Oleksandr Zinchenko to prove his worth, now is it. If there was ever a time when Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta demonstrated that the Ukrainian international has a future at Arsenal, it is now.
The Gunners are experiencing a minor midfield dilemma. The dream Arsenal midfield combo of Declan Rice, Martin Odegaard, and Mikel Merino is poised to miss the Spurs-Arsenal match this weekend. Yes, Rice returns after the NLD, but Merino and Odegaard may be out longer owing to injury.
There are numerous ways Arteta can handle the midfield crisis, and giving Zinchenko a chance could be one of them. The Ukrainian international was originally a midfielder, and given his defensive troubles at left back, some Arsenal fans believe he has a future in midfield.
He could be an excellent midfield option against Spurs, playing easily as the LCM. All eyes will be on Arteta to take advantage of Zinchenko’s technical abilities, such as his ability to advance the ball and make those line-breaking passes at LCM, which helps the Gunners maintain possession.
If Arsenal can’t play Zinchenko in an advanced midfield role under any circumstances, they should sell him as soon as the transfer window opens. I refuse to think he can’t manage a game as an advanced midfielder versus Spurs.
If he solely serves as LB cover and does not play midfield, Arsenal should consider him redundant due to his defensive struggles at LB, a situation they should have addressed by selling him this summer.
Darren N
imo, he should have been sold last winter or summer if any decent offers were received.
I think he’ll still at Arsenal next season, because Partey and Jorginho might get shipped out next summer
Zinny is liability to Arsenal, He is here because of Arteta bought this below average player with huge transfer fee. If he was not purchased by him till now he would have been released
it is clear Arteta does not rate Zinc in midfield, remembering he worked closely with Zinc at Man C before Arsenal
having not played Zinc in midfield at all it’s seems unlikely he is going to start now, especially Spurs away
Arteta sees him as a LB, end of
I think he may start left back on Sunday to time when to step in midfield and protect Partey and Jorheinho
Imo i believe zinc is better suited to play further up field where mistakes will happen but less costly where he is totally exposed at LB
MA done this with xhaka and the final couple of seasons he was great for us.
Will be interesting to see how and who we set up with in the NLD this Sunday
the spuds will play the high line so hopefully we take full advantage and stuff them
Defensively we are as strong as we have ever been and they have built up an unbelievable mentality of thou shall not pass at any cost.
Seems like gone are the days where we opened up like the red
sea so hats off to the team and manager for this.
0-2
Come sunday evening North London will be red and white
again
Onwards and upwards