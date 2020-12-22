“For me, he needs to stay and the club need to back him” Arsenal legend backs Arteta

David Seaman has backed Mikel Arteta and says that the Spaniard is doing the right thing to turn Arsenal’s season around.

The Spaniard has come under pressure in recent weeks after the Gunners embarked on a poor run of form.

They have remained close to the relegation zone in their last few games and their 2-1 loss to Everton the last time out was their seventh loss in 10 league games.

There is growing pressure on Arsenal to get rid of the Spaniard and replace him with a manager that can turn their season around.

However, Seaman says that Arteta is doing the right thing and what Arsenal needs to do now is to back him in the transfer window instead of sacking him.

He says that the Spaniard can do the job and he probably just needs to sell some of his current players to make room for some better players to join his team.

Seaman told PA Sport, as reported by Mirror Football: “I like how he speaks, and my friends give me great reports of what he does at the training ground.

“For me, he needs to stay and the club need to back him in getting the players he wants.

“At the moment, there are a few players at Arsenal that maybe need to leave to create funds to get better players.”