Ignore the abusers Saka – You gave your all for England

A letter to Bukayo Saka…
When the nation and majority of England players looked for inspiration, Bukayo Saka was the only one who stepped up.
A 19-year-old, riding millions of expectations. It just doesn’t feel right. Kids of a similar age usually have expectations of their parents or even just one parent.
But our star boy is special. He isn’t one of those kids. He isn’t one of those who try to hide when the going gets tough. Saka is not what you will say a ‘talented kid.’ He is much more than that. Arsenal fans have known it for some time. Now the whole world has come to know it!
Bukayo Saka riding an inflatable unicorn is something I never thought I needed 🦄 pic.twitter.com/KySLW7Cbwa
— Matt Dawson (@mattddawson) July 4, 2021
The teenager has already achieved more in his short life than most people will do in their lifetime.
Ever since he kicked the ball for Arsenal’s first team in September 2019 against German side Frankfurt, he has been a breath of fresh air. Arsenal have looked insipid at times, but that cannot be said of Saka, whose incessant determination picked the North London outfit countless times in the last campaign.
The Englishman has always tried his best and given his all for his boyhood club Arsenal as well as the England national team. Until the final, he was already exceeding people’s expectations by being the first teenager to play in a major semifinal for England.
Tyrone Mings & Conor Coady showing Bukayo Saka some love after the final whistle in England’s #EURO2020 semi-final win over Denmark tonight. #afc
This content 🥰 @BukayoSaka87 pic.twitter.com/jfJbOya00G
— afcstuff (@afcstuff) July 7, 2021
After the final, he has surpassed all those limits to become an icon in world football. Although some would slate him after yesterday night’s penalty miss and some would even racially abuse him on social media. But only the most genuine England and Arsenal fans would realize how huge the pressure was on him when he walked from the center of pitch to the penalty spot all alone, in front of a packed Wembley Stadium, and a million others rooted to their TVs.
Although nights will be hard to pass by for Saka for a few days, the England international can be certain of one thing: He can achieve everything that there is to achieve in what we like to call ‘The Beautiful Game.’
He’s unstoppable and a few disparaging comments won’t shake him, as Arsenal fans have already known for some time…
Yash Bisht
Absolutely disgusting the racist abuse he received
Saka was the man of the tournament for me.
We’re proud of you Saka
Well said, Stephanie
Nobody should Have to put up with racist abuse. Broke my heart to hear about this
We indeed are.
Little Chilliiii
We as fans get a little too much into our feelings when things don’t go the way we want . The insults and the racism on display show that there’s still a lot of work to be done .
Our star boy will definitely come back stronger , and do more amazing things.
OUR STARBOY!!
Saka, young man, from me in a country that came out off the most racist Era, be strong and know that those idiots that practice racism are in fact feeling very insecure and timid as individuals. They can only abuse when they are behind a computer or are in a crowd. You need to be strong and stand your ground. Don’t aim or try to please them. Set an example.
Agreed
Hate it or love it, we are winning against this fight against racism.
When they help us win: it’s coming home.
When they miss penalties: Go back to Africa.
Shame on you cowards.
Saka, Rshford and Sancho we love you.
Racist are not genuine human being. They can never achieve any thing good in this life. Saka is already a HERO. I believe he will continue to wax stronger!
Bukayo Saka is a 19 year lad, who at his early stage in his career has achieved playing for Arsenal F. C. and his country.
I wonder what the knuckle dragging lowlifes who hide behind the anonymity of social media have achieved ?
Saka did himself, his family and Arsenal football club proud in his demeanour and performances for his country throughout the tournament.
He was sent forward to take a spot kick with the weight of a nation on his very young shoulders – he was there on the park to do so because he is an exceptional talent, who will only get better and better in his chosen profession.
I’ve already seen on here a post re’ “ego” – sorry, for me uncalled for and misplaced.
By all accounts you could not meet a more humble and grounded young man, of whom we are all very proud.
Must admit, a grown man was a little “misty eyed” last night seeing Bukayo after the final whistle – really felt for him.
Anyway, onward and upwards.
The dust will settle, and this kid has a fantastic career ahead of him.
Chelski at home should have his name ringing from the rafters.
As for the moronic neanderthals who hide behind anonymity when spewing their vile on line abuse – go live in the sewers where you belong !
Absolutely disgusting. Hes a bloody human being like the rest of us, we all bleed the same colour of blood. Skin colour has nothing to do with anything and in football especially.
Horrible human beings. Should be ashamed of themselves.