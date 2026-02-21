Igor Tudor insists he understands the importance of his first NLD

Igor Tudor will take charge of his first match as Tottenham coach in this weekend’s North London Derby. The Lilywhites have endured a disappointing campaign and find themselves uncomfortably close to the relegation zone, a situation that prompted the club to replace Thomas Frank.

Frank’s tenure came to an end amid growing concern over results, and Tottenham will now hope to benefit from the immediate uplift often associated with a managerial change when they face Arsenal. While it is a must-win fixture for the Gunners in the context of their own ambitions, Spurs are equally desperate for three points as they seek to secure a stronger finish to the season.

Spurs Seeking Stability

This is the second consecutive season in which Tottenham have hovered dangerously near the drop zone, a position far removed from their expectations. The club will be determined to restore stability and momentum under Tudor’s leadership.

The upcoming derby represents a significant test and an opportunity. A positive result would not only boost morale but also create distance between Spurs and the lower end of the table. Tudor is fully aware of the magnitude of the occasion as he prepares his side for a demanding encounter.

Tudor Aware Of Derby Significance

Addressing the importance of the fixture, Tudor outlined his expectations as quoted by Arsenal Media:

“I understand the importance of this game, this is a north London derby. Everybody expects the three points from us. We are aware of this, but what was my goal in these first sessions is that we became a team, that we became a team in the right meaning of the word, the team who want to suffer when it needs to suffer. To fight, to run, to have the right mentality.”

His remarks underline the emphasis he has placed on unity, resilience, and mentality during his early sessions. Tottenham will require all three qualities if they are to overcome Arsenal and begin Tudor’s tenure with a statement result.