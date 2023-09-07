Ilkay Gundogan reveals why he chose Barcelona over Arsenal this summer

Gundogan reveals why he turned down Arsenal move

Former Man City midfielder İlkay Gündoğan has revealed the reason he turned down Arsenal, who were one of several clubs interested in signing the German.

His old team-mate Per Mertesacker even revealed that Arsenal were trying hard to persuade him to come to the Emirates.

Arteta was definitely in the market for a number eight after letting Granit Xhaka depart the Emirates Stadium, putting an end to an adventurous seven-year marriage.

Mikel Arteta had already worked with Gündoğan at City and thought that the 32-year-old would be a perfect signing for his team.

However, the Germany international finalized his move to Spanish giants Barcelona in a free transfer, after the expiration of his contract at the Etihad.

Gündogan on why he left Man City: “City waited a relatively long time until the talks really intensified”. 🔵🇩🇪 #MCFC “In the end it was the perfect ending, it couldn't have come at a better time. It was also my childhood dream to play for FC Barcelona”, told BILD. pic.twitter.com/4Er4bcUQKq — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 6, 2023

Speaking with German publication Bild, the midfielder revealed that the reason he rejected City’s contract extension and interest from other suitors like Arsenal was because it was his childhood dream to play for the club from Catalonia.

“I’m honest. And many people don’t know this: In the end, it wasn’t about a year or two,” said the German. “There was no problem with the running time. City waited a relatively long time until the talks really intensified.”

Gündoğan continued, “If this had happened a little earlier, the situation would have been different. So in the end it was the perfect ending, it couldn’t have come at a better time. It was also my childhood dream to play for FC Barcelona.”

I think Arsenal fans won’t have too much problem with the midfielder’s decision. You can never force a player to move to your club. It is never an ideal situation to find yourself in. Plus, considering that Gündoğan is well past his peak, many faithful of the club would have snuffed out any chance to recruit a veteran.

Even though they have signed an underperforming Kai Havertz from Chelsea, they would hope that he hit the heights that Gundo has never reached in his career.

Writer – Yash Bisht

