“I’ll be honest…” Arsenal fans will love Aubameyang’s response to a Conte question

Antonio Conte has become the latest Tottenham manager as they look to find some sort of success finally.

The Italian is a successful manager and some pundits have predicted that he will lead Spurs to glory once again, but does Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang care?

Absolutely not, and the Arsenal captain was asked what he thought about the appointment recently by Football Daily, presenter Joe Tomlinson, he said via The Express Sport:

“I don’t care. I’ll be honest, I really don’t care. That’s not my problem, really…”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Tomlinson was clearly looking for something to report about to have asked the striker such a ridiculous question.

Being Arsenal’s captain, we all expected Auba not to fall for that trap and he didn’t.

Arsenal is on a fine run of form and as long as the players keep performing, we are almost certain to finish this season above Spurs.

Both clubs made contrasting starts to the season and were at the opposite ends of the league table after three matches.

But Arsenal has since turned it around and one of the results of the season was our 3-1 win against Spurs.

It would be interesting to see how both clubs would fare when they meet for the reverse fixture with Conte in charge of Spurs.

