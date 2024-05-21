I’ll be on the ground in Melbourne covering Arsenal Women’s Australian tour

I’m beginning to count down the days until I get to see our Arsenal Women in action on my front doorstep. Our Arsenal Women will take the stage in Melbourne, Australia, against the Aleague Women all stars, in what should be a huge game for women’s football in this country.

After the FIFA Women’s World Cup last year, Australia went crazy for women’s football and the Matildas, since doing so well in the tournament. Women’s football has really kicked off across the country and, where you’re seeing crowds decline in the local men’s league, this season we saw more people go to women’s football than every before, selling more memberships than every before, and it’s created a real cult following in the country, so I expect there to be big numbers at Marvel Stadium on Friday night.

Not only was I lucky enough to get a ticket to the game, but I also got a ticket to the Arsenal Women’s open training on Thursday night, where I’ll hopefully get to watch and meet some of my heroes. Look out for news and updates on Just Arsenal Women (links at the bottom).

Being from England but living in Australia, can be hard. We have to get up at stupid hours to watch games and I honestly never thought I’d get the chance to see our Arsenal Women come on tour to my front door. And although some might not agree with the squad heading overseas so quickly after the season finishes, this is a really big deal for Arsenal and Matilda’s fans across Australia.

Obviously, Australia was chosen because of our Aussie trio Steph Catley, Caitlin Ford and Kyra Cooney-cross and, with the girls coming home, you can bet on a massive amount of support and every Arsenal fan in Melbourne will be at the game, so it should be a really cool event for our women to go to.

Newcastle United also play the local men’s all-stars that night, after the Arsenal Women’s game, so it should be a great night of football and will hopefully showcase Melbourne and Australia to the football world, so we can hopefully have more events like this in the future, especially for the women’s game.

Full travelling squad confirmed by Arsenal: Emily Fox, Steph Catley, Kim Little, Frida Maanum, Katie McCabe, Caitlin Foord, Victoria Pelova, Kathrine Kuhl, Alessia Russo, Cloe Lacasse, Teyah Goldie, Kyra Cooney-Cross, Naomi Williams, Sarah Bouhaddi, Vivienne Lia, Katie Reid, Maddy Earl, Laila Harbert, Freya Godfrey

What’s your thoughts Gooners?

Daisy Mae

