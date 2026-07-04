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“I’ll do a job” Rice discusses playing right back against DR Congo

Declan Rice (Getty Images)

Declan Rice remains open to helping England in any role as he continues to be tipped for a possible deployment at right back in their next World Cup match. The midfielder has been one of England’s most consistent performers throughout the tournament, regularly delivering assured displays in midfield and adapting to different tactical demands when required.

England face Mexico in the round of 16, and there are growing concerns over the availability of natural right-back options for the fixture. The co-hosts have impressed during the competition, and the match is expected to present one of England’s toughest challenges so far in the tournament.

Fitness concerns have complicated selection choices, with Reece James and Jarrel Quansah both struggling for availability. Djed Spence was previously used in that role against DR Congo but endured a difficult outing before tactical adjustments were made during the match.

Defensive Selection Dilemmas

Thomas Tuchel responded by moving Rice into the right back position in the second half, where he provided greater stability and helped England manage the game more effectively. His positional awareness and composure reduced exposure on that side, offering a more secure structure in defence.

The adjustment has led to internal consideration over whether Rice could start in that role against Mexico. While not his natural position, his adaptability has given the coaching staff a potential solution in a situation where specialist options may not be fully fit or available.

Opponents of Mexico’s calibre are expected to test England’s defensive structure extensively, particularly in wide areas where one-versus-one situations could prove decisive in determining control of the match.

Rice Open To Tactical Responsibility

Rice has reiterated his willingness to fulfil any role required by the team, even if it involves stepping into defence at short notice. According to England Football, he said:

“I’ve played there a few times this season, two or three times.

If I’ve got to do a job, I’ll do a job. I don’t mind.

But as soon as I went to right-back, I said to him [Konsa] straight away: ‘Make sure you play right next to me!’ because it’s tough.”

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  1. I amnot as clever as some of these people but I do not get it at all. What I will say is, if he ends up playing RB, Tuchel has made the wrong calls as far as his squad is concerned. And that shows bad management.

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  2. How can the English national team not be able to afford rotation in Midfield like the French national team, despite a handful of players priced well above £100 million? Unbelievable!

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  4. Rice shouldn’t be risked if he’s not 100%, but he did play well at right back against Panama, so don’t be surprised if he starts there again later.

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  5. Rice – a great versatile player always giving everything with no attitude issues – a real gem.

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