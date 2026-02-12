“I’ll keep enjoying” Arsenal star opens door to stay at his loan club

Fabio Vieira has indicated that his loan spell at Hamburger SV could yet become a permanent move. The midfielder has struggled for regular opportunities at Arsenal, despite impressing during his previous loan stint at FC Porto. A lack of consistent game time in north London ultimately led to the Gunners sanctioning a temporary switch to Germany.

Hamburger secured an option to make the transfer permanent in the summer, and Vieira’s performances have given the Bundesliga side reason to consider activating that clause. He has enjoyed an extended run in the team and appears to have settled well into his new surroundings. Continued positive displays could encourage the German club to allocate the necessary funds to retain his services beyond the current campaign.

Future Away from Arsenal

With competition for places intense at Arsenal, it appears unlikely that Mikel Arteta would reintegrate Vieira into his plans, even if he excels in Germany. Nevertheless, strong performances in the Bundesliga could enhance the midfielder’s reputation and attract interest from other leading European clubs. Establishing himself in a competitive league would underline his technical qualities and adaptability.

Vieira seems to have recognised what is required of him at Hamburger and has benefited from the trust placed in him. Regular minutes on the pitch are invaluable for any player seeking to develop confidence and consistency, and he is now enjoying the type of involvement that was difficult to secure at Arsenal.

Decision to Be Made in the Summer

As reported by Bulinews, Vieira has acknowledged that remaining in Hamburg is a realistic possibility. He said, “Staying in Hamburg is one of the options. They also have a purchase option. If the club decides to exercise it, I’ll keep enjoying being here in Hamburg and playing in the Bundesliga. But these are things I cannot control. We’ll see what happens in the summer.”

His remarks reflect both openness and pragmatism as he awaits a decision that could shape the next phase of his career.