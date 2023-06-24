I’ll support Arteta’s decision, but I’m still unsure about Havertz for 65 million

I Just Don’t See It by Dan Smith
Let me stress that I will support anybody when they first pull on the red and white shirt. If Mikel Arteta sees something in Kai Havertz, then let’s give both parties the benefit of the doubt.
I admire our manager for having the self-belief to believe he can get something out of a talent that Chelsea couldn’t.
Arsene Wenger had a history of changing a player’s position, spotting strengths that the individual didn’t see in himself.
There’s talk that Arteta doesn’t just see Havertz as an option to play across the front three but that he can train the 24-year-old to learn the Xhaka role.
Yet if I asked what are the German’s strengths? You don’t come up with an obvious answer.
65 million is a lot for a player whom you can’t identify his major attributes right away.
That’s not a reflection on the Gunners, more an indictment of the current window.
60-70 million once brought you a difference maker, someone who guarantees you 20 goals a season.
Three years in English Football, Havertz is yet to get into double figures for League goals.
Say that out loud, 65 million for an attacker who’s most goals in the Prem is just 8.
His reputation at Stamford Bridge was a poor finisher who would fail to covert several one-on-one opportunities.
Martinelli, Jesus, Saka and Odegaard have earnt the right to start the next campaign as our first choice attacking options.
Back in the Champions League, we do need more quality options off the bench.
In the title run-in, apart from Trossard, our quality regressed when we made subs.
Eddie and Reiss are still proving they belong at this level and are not changes you make if you want to be Champions.
Havertz is better than Reiss Nelson and Eddie Nketiah, but is that all you get for 65 million, an upgrade on Eddie and Reiss?
Mentally the pressure of a title race was too big a step for one of the youngest squads in the division.
I wouldn’t call Havertz a leader, someone who you can rely on when your facing adversity. I have seen him go missing many times and easily bullied.
Should I be writing that for someone valued at 65 million?
The hope is we get the Bayer Leverkusen version of Havertz, where he had a reputation in Europe as one of the best youngsters.
Lukaku, Salah, De Bruyne … there are several examples of players who progressed better after moving away from West London.
The trio didn’t get anywhere close to playing over 130 times for the Blues though.
Some Gooners are getting their excuses in early if we miss out on Declan Rice.
The most common stance being that Edu should be praised for refusing to pay over the odds instead wanting to find value.
Worryingly we used to hear the same the last time we were in the Champions League.
The only issue with pretending you want to save money is; your giving Chelsea 65 million for Havertz!
If West Ham see that, of course they will equally want over the odds for Rice!
I’ll support Havertz like anyone else and want to be proven wrong, but I just don’t see it.
Dan Smith
Imho £45M should have been the absolute maximum we offered Chelsea for him and this is what I find a bit puzzling how we are hesitant to pay over the odds for Rice who has at least proven himself in this league to a good level and mostly importantly is widely reported to be Arteta’s priority target but are so willing to do so for Havertz who has been nothing but a flop champions final winning goal aside
We shouldn’t even be looking at Kai in the first place. We are in the champions league FGS. We should be hoping to do one better in the league. Kai is not the caliber of player we should be looking at if we want to usurp city.
Oh I’m with you 100% mate. So many questions marks around this signings and the fact it will take up a large amount of the budget when there are other priority positions that need strengthening I just don’t understand. Recouping almost all the transfer fee they bought him from Bayer Leverkusen after his poor three years at the club why do I get the feeling Todd Boehly and co are laughing all the way to the bank?
One thing is for sure Arteta is taking a massive gamble, arguably his most riskiest signing ever to date all things considered which if it goes really well it will be hailed as genius however if proves disasterous could have ramifications come the end of next season. Time will tell…
Havertz seems to be a jack-of-all-trades like Joao Felix. If you’d like to know how to maximize the usage of his strengths, watch how Tuchel won UCL with him as false-nine
He recently played the same role for Germany. If he plays like that at Arsenal, he could interchange his position with Saka and click with our inverted-RB tactic
I agree that £65m is too much for a non-homegrown CM, but that’s because he is a tall left-footed midfielder. We paid similar amount of money for Pepe, because he was a rare winger type
I agree that this is an awful lot of money but all I can think of is that Arteta see’s something in him that makes him think he can be of great use to the team.
I appreciate that many are confused why we are buying a player evidently in poor form but to Havertz’s defence he was playing in a team where everyone was playing terribly – it would be very difficult for him to raise himself above that and perform well
Time will tell but I am sure Arteta and Edu would not take such a gamble when so much money is on the table.
cool will be to pay 65m on Havertz and lose Rice for not offering 10m more…. I agree that we will support Havertz as we would support any player on our team, but I don’t believe that paying that price for him is more interesting than securing Rice right away
Completely agree with the article, Dan. It’s a strange one but I think the strangeness of it gives me an odd confidence it will work out – I had the same thoughts with Ben White (sending saliba away and bringing in someone I’d seen as quite average), and odegaard to be honest (he’d been with us on loan for quite a while and didn’t look anything special).
This one is definitely a risk, but havertz did something to gain a big reputation – enough that it’s probably still carrying his international career to an extent – so I am hopeful, despite all the well-founded doubts.
I often slate DAN’s articles as being negative. . But in THIS piece, all I see is realism , writ large. I cannot find a single word to disagree about.
Like DAN AND ALSO HOPEFULLY ALL REAL GOONERS, I will back MA s judgement in advance, but will not lie and pretend I have confidence in HAVERTZ proving so many of us on here MASSIVELY wrong.
I only wish I am proved wrong but have great foreboding. And esp at such a HUGE FEE for someone who even Chelsea fans dont much rate at all.
I know, as I am often on other clubs fansites, though I rarely post very much. But I read A GREAT DEAL!
I would have more confidencein MA, if we had not also bought TAVARES, LOKONGA, VIERA, and re signed Elneny and kept Holding so long and pointlessly. REALISM!
Kai is a very very good signing. He is strong enough and has already adapted to the league. Do you guys realize how difficult it is to play 9 for Chelsea? You can ask Timo, Lukaku and even Auba. I am surprised they are selling us a ready made player. I expect him to come in and hit the ground running. 50 would have been the ideal price but in terms of risk, he is lower risk compared to any talent you can buy outside of the premier league. We need that signing because I am convinced that without Trossard we would have collapsed earlier than we did. He is 24 and already has so much maturity in his play. No doubt about this signing, absolutely no debate over the quality of the signing but the price is debatable. This is with the understanding that the signing has no effect on Rice’s deal. We are not choosing Kai over Rice of course, that will be a big error since the need for central midfielders is more pressing.
Completely understand why people have questions about this transfer. Think this article missed a few key points.
Aerial threat – Havertz is tall (6ft 2in) and won a higher percentage of his aerial duels last season than both Ivan Toney and Alexander Mitrovic. This offers us something very different in our approach play. Not sure where the article got him being bullied from certainly not in the air and his general hold up play is excellent too as he is deceptively strong.
Versatility – Havertz is completely two footed and can play anywhere forward from the 8 role on either side of the pitch. That is a massive asset. Particularly as we like to have our players rotate during our attacking phase.
Movement – Linked to the above but perhaps his greatest asset is his ability to find/make space others can’t this is probably the main reason we are so keen as it suits our system. Married with his ability to hold the ball up another quality we lack to a degree this could really transform our attack.
At the price I don’t think anyone could argue it’s not a gamble but I have a good feeling about this one think it will really click, let’s hope so.
How many he scored with his head ?
Didn’t mention goalscoring as that’s a clear weakness that was covered in your article that didn’t need correcting. Doesn’t change the fact he is fantastic in the air holding the ball up for others in the approach play and won’t be bullied that way.
Adding goals to his game may define his overall reputation but I certainly see him scoring as many as Xhaka if he occupies that role.
Good analysis Angus.Add in the fact that he is rarely injured and is a first eleven pick for Germany and you have an appealing package.Not one Chelsea player stood out in one of their poorest seasons for some time which was compounded by Managerial changes and the fact that they rarely played the same eleven in successive games.Against this background, Havertz may not have been a shining light but he was rarely left out and made many very good contributions without scoring .Most sensible fans will recognise his elegance on the ball, his movement off it and his football intelligence to control and link up with others.In my opinion, he is a very fine footballer who will go on to prove it in the red shirt next season.
Not everyone has to be a leader
Havertz looks more like a player who needs a bit of leadership and has not been getting it at Chelsea.
Yeah but this squad lacks a leader hence we need to bring some In
Think that was why Rice was elevated to priority signing, still confident on that one but we’ll see.
I think everyone is going a bit overboard here. There is definitely some risk, but there always is in any transfer.
My two cents
We are getting an experienced player who still has plenty of upside potential at only 24 (right in our sweet spot), first choice for the German national team with nearly 40 caps, champions league winner, several hundred first team games, can play effectively anywhere from CM/AM forward, highly technical, great work rate/engine.
Clearly has areas to improve, hence the negativity – such as his finishing. But I have confidence that the coaching team at arsenal will improve him.
We also need to remember that during his time at Chelsea he must of had at least 4 managers, all with different demand/styles, different coaches/back room staff, etc. no Chelsea players have really improved over the last couple of years. With some stability and consistent messaging/expectations/coaching I think he could be very useful
Same things were said about White and Ramsdale, and look how they turned out.
Havertz, timber and hopefully Rice is a massive improvement. Arsenal should stop wasting time if Arteta has chosen him as his first choice before man city gets serious in this coming week. I don’t enjoy my sleep ever since mancity has stepped in over this deal. I wake up even in the midnight to read the latest on DECLAN RICE.