I’ll support Arteta’s decision, but I’m still unsure about Havertz for 65 million

I Just Don’t See It by Dan Smith

Let me stress that I will support anybody when they first pull on the red and white shirt. If Mikel Arteta sees something in Kai Havertz, then let’s give both parties the benefit of the doubt.

I admire our manager for having the self-belief to believe he can get something out of a talent that Chelsea couldn’t.

Arsene Wenger had a history of changing a player’s position, spotting strengths that the individual didn’t see in himself.

There’s talk that Arteta doesn’t just see Havertz as an option to play across the front three but that he can train the 24-year-old to learn the Xhaka role.

Yet if I asked what are the German’s strengths? You don’t come up with an obvious answer.

65 million is a lot for a player whom you can’t identify his major attributes right away.

That’s not a reflection on the Gunners, more an indictment of the current window.

60-70 million once brought you a difference maker, someone who guarantees you 20 goals a season.

Three years in English Football, Havertz is yet to get into double figures for League goals.

Say that out loud, 65 million for an attacker who’s most goals in the Prem is just 8.

His reputation at Stamford Bridge was a poor finisher who would fail to covert several one-on-one opportunities.

Martinelli, Jesus, Saka and Odegaard have earnt the right to start the next campaign as our first choice attacking options.

Back in the Champions League, we do need more quality options off the bench.

In the title run-in, apart from Trossard, our quality regressed when we made subs.

Eddie and Reiss are still proving they belong at this level and are not changes you make if you want to be Champions.

Havertz is better than Reiss Nelson and Eddie Nketiah, but is that all you get for 65 million, an upgrade on Eddie and Reiss?

Mentally the pressure of a title race was too big a step for one of the youngest squads in the division.

I wouldn’t call Havertz a leader, someone who you can rely on when your facing adversity. I have seen him go missing many times and easily bullied.

Should I be writing that for someone valued at 65 million?

The hope is we get the Bayer Leverkusen version of Havertz, where he had a reputation in Europe as one of the best youngsters.

Lukaku, Salah, De Bruyne … there are several examples of players who progressed better after moving away from West London.

The trio didn’t get anywhere close to playing over 130 times for the Blues though.

Some Gooners are getting their excuses in early if we miss out on Declan Rice.

The most common stance being that Edu should be praised for refusing to pay over the odds instead wanting to find value.

Worryingly we used to hear the same the last time we were in the Champions League.

The only issue with pretending you want to save money is; your giving Chelsea 65 million for Havertz!

If West Ham see that, of course they will equally want over the odds for Rice!

I’ll support Havertz like anyone else and want to be proven wrong, but I just don’t see it.

