“I’ll take the win, but ” Piers Morgan reacts to Arsenal win

Arsenal secured a notable victory with a 2-1 triumph over Nottingham Forest in their Premier League season opener, eliciting joy among the fanbase.

Following Manchester City’s success in their season opener against Burnley, Arsenal, as one of the top teams, were under pressure to respond effectively in their own debut match.

Under the guidance of Mikel Arteta, Arsenal exhibited purposeful play from the outset, capitalising on their opportunities. Eddie Nketiah’s goal allowed them to take the lead, while Bukayo Saka’s remarkable strike extended the advantage to 2-0.

However, Nottingham Forest exhibited resilience in the second half, demonstrating their determination to stay in the game. Taiwo Awoniyi’s goal for Forest cut Arsenal’s lead to a single goal, setting the stage for a more intense contest.

As the match drew to a close, Forest mounted a substantial challenge to the Arsenal defence, seeking an equalizer. The Gunners, however, held firm in the face of pressure, ultimately securing the victory.

Reacting to the win, Piers Morgan tweeted:

“I’ll take the win, but that was a poor 2nd half by Arsenal and I don’t understand why Forest had more desire/intensity than we did as the game went on. Nor do I understand what Havertz gives us.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Forest proved to us that they are not easy opponents to face and in the end, we secured the three points, which is the most important thing.

We now have to focus on working on the plan for the next game.